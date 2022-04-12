^

ACEN secures P13.7 billion funding for Batangas power plant

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. has secured up to P13.7-billion in energy transition financing with the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) for its 2x135-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Calaca, Batangas.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, ACEN said it signed an amended and restated omnibus loan and security agreement for its wholly owned subsidiary South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC) with BPI and RCBC as lenders.

The loan facility covers up to P13.7 billion, which is intended to refinance SLTEC’s outstanding P9.8 billion loan facility, to fund the partial redemption of capital in SLTEC held by ACEN, subject to regulatory approvals, and to finance other transaction-related expenses.

ACEN will then use the proceeds of the equity redemption to reinvest in renewable energy projects.

“Leveraging on sustainable policies and clean energy funding are essential for ACEN to sustain its leading position in renewable energy development and net zero ambition,” ACEN chief finance officer Cora Dizon said.

This transaction shall serve as a pioneer energy transition financing in the country and is in line with ACEN’s plan to decommission its 244-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Calaca, Batangas under SLTEC by 2040 or 15 years ahead of the end of its technical life.

The concept adopts the principles of the Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) being piloted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Southeast Asia.

ADB vice president Ahmed Saeed commended the Ayala group and ACEN for the transaction, which is consistent with the Manila-based multilateral bank’s ETM to provide a pathway from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

“Energy transition will not be possible without responsible and proactive private sector actors. Their actions demonstrate that we can all accomplish more together, and that we have no time to wait when it comes to the accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired power,” he said.

The ETM aims to use public, private, and philanthropic financing to provide low-cost capital to coal-fired power plants to accelerate their retirement and help jumpstart reliable and affordable clean energy.

ADB announced an ETM partnership involving the Philippines and Indonesia at COP26 in Glasgow last year. ETM is also consistent with the Department of Finance’s goal to retire coal-fired power plants and transition to clean energy.

ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia said the ETM would help accelerate the company’s shift to a low carbon growth path and unlock new renewable energy investments.

“It is through this shared commitment between the public and private sectors towards achieving a low carbon economy, and our collective action for a sustainable and inclusive future that we can truly make an impact on our climate goals,” he said.

BPI Capital Corp. is the mandated lead arranger and sole bookrunner, while RCBC Capital Corp. is the lead arranger for the transaction.

Together with the Ayala group, ACEN is committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This goal is supported by key milestones that will bring ACEN generation output to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

