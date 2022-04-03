FPA promotes balanced fertilization amid high prices

In a statement, the FPA said it recently coordinated with the Special Area For Agricultural Development (SAAD) to promote the implementation of the BFS through a three-day activity in the municipalities of Nabunturan, Monkayo, and Lanak, Davao de Oro.

MANILA, Philippines — The Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) continues to promote the use of balanced fertilization strategies (BFS) amid rising fertilizer prices.

The SAAD is a locally-funded program of the Department of Agriculture (DA), intended to help alleviate poverty among the agriculture and fishery sectors.The program covers a total of 30 priority provinces with high poverty incidence rate among families.

“The three-day activity included visitation to fertilizer plants and facilities and consultation with stakeholders,” the FPA said.

Through the activity, the FPA explained to the farmers the fertilizer price hike in the global market, and encouraged them to practice the BFS.

“Farmers were advised to utilize organic fertilizers by using their farm wastes such as chicken manure and leguminous crops to help improve and enhance soil fertility and structure,” it said.

Balanced fertilization refers to the combined application of organic and inorganic fertilizers based on crop and soil nutrient content.

FPA deputy director for Fertilizer Myer Mula earlier said the use of BFS would help reduce dependency on the use of traditional fertilizers.

He said this would also help improve soil fertility and structure through appropriate combination of inorganic and organic fertilizers.

Mula, who was also part of the three-day activity, informed the farmers of proper and scientific fertilization technologies. He emphasized considering the nutrients needed by the crop, the type of crops fit to the soil, the climatic conditions of the area, and the right formulation of fertilizer required by the crops vis-a-vis soil type.

The FPA official said he realized that majority of today’s farmers do not actually know the efficient way of applying fertilizers in the field, and applying too much fertilizers doesn’t mean it will be totally absorbed by the plant, and the rest of the excess fertilizers will just be eroded which is a big loss considering cost-benefit analysis.

In January, the FPA urged the use of BFS to aid farmers hit by the continued rise of fertilizer prices.

Fertilizer prices in the international market have been rising since May last year mainly due to larger demand from countries, as well as higher freight cost.

Latest data from the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) showed that the average retail price of prilled urea registered at P2,691.16 per 50-kilo bag from March 21 to 25.

This is more than double the P1,097.31 per 50-kilo bag price in the same period last year.

Apart from the promotion of BFS, the government is also negotiating with fertilizer producing countries for the procurement of fertilizers.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China were in the middle of bilateral negotiations for the procurement of fertilizers, including biofertilizers and biostimulants.

“We have been talking with Ambassador Huang Xilian on the country’s ongoing request to buy fertilizers from China, and we are optimistic about the positive result of our discussions regarding the potential trade,” Dar said.

In a virtual presser yesterday, Dar said he was told by Huang that they would give priority to the Philippines with regard to its request to buy fertilizer.

Apart from China, the FPA earlier said it had already made steps to represent the Philippines in negotiating with fertilizer producing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Iran.