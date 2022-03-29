^

Business

IFC, GrowSari raise funds for MSMEs

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The private sector arm of the World Bank Group and e-commerce start-up GrowSari have teamed up to raise over $100 million to help transform micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines.

The International Finance Corp. (IFC) of the World Bank Group said it has partnered with GrowSari and other investors to raise funds for digital transformation of MSMEs in the Philippines.

This aims to increase access to the supply chain for informal retailers, especially women.

GrowSari is a tech-enabled business-to-business (B2B) platform that supports small physical retail stores such as sari-sari stores, carinderias, pharmacies, and other roadside and market shops with tools to manage and grow their business.

It offers services including telco loading and bills payment for local stores, while equipping MSMEs with credit to ease working capital constraints.

Investors were able to raise $77.5 million, bringing the total funding to around $110 million, the largest amount ever in the B2B and MSME space in the country and in the region.

The informal retail sector plays a key role in the country’s economy with MSMEs, accounting for 63 percent of employment.

However, IFC said that informal retailers face challenges due to inefficient and fragmented supply chains. It said that digital supply chain platforms can enhance efficiency and enable suppliers to expand, spurring adoption of digital platforms in the country.

IFC senior vice president for operations Stephanie von Friedeburg said the pandemic has changed how businesses work.

“Businesses that ignore digital technology put themselves at an immediate disadvantage. Our investment will enable GrowSari to expand digital adoption and financial services for MSMEs, which is critical to keep them competitive, and for a resilient and inclusive recovery,” she said.

GrowSari CEO and co-founder Reymund Rollan, for his part, said fresh fundings would help bring top global quality talent in operations, technology, and data science into the start-up ecosystem of the Philippines.

He said GrowSari plans to leverage funding to accelerate its national expansion.

From a base of 1,000 sari-sari stores in three cities in 2018, GrowSari has grown to service more than 100,000 stores in over 220 municipalities across Luzon.

IFC is also helping GrowSari develop an accurate credit scoring model, which will accelerate access to credit for stores, spur financial inclusion, and promote gender parity as more than 75 percent of its stores are female-owned.

MSMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Companies seen ditching office spaces if WFH setup lasts longer

Companies seen ditching office spaces if WFH setup lasts longer

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
"Risk is that big chunk of companies terminates their leases," Leechiu said.
Business
fbtw
New PSE indices feature mid-sized, dividend stocks

New PSE indices feature mid-sized, dividend stocks

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
PSE President Ramon Monzon said the two new indices “are long overdue.”
Business
fbtw
IFC leads $110-M fundraising for local start-up helping MSMEs

IFC leads $110-M fundraising for local start-up helping MSMEs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
It was also the biggest funding of its kind in the region.
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 10 hours ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 10 hours ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Fitch Solutions still sees BSP rate hike this year

Fitch Solutions still sees BSP rate hike this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may raise interest rates within the year to contain inflation, which is expected to breach...
Business
fbtw
91-day T-bills up to 1.587%

91-day T-bills up to 1.587%

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Yields for government securities jumped for another week on investor concern that the US Fed will go all out with its rate...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to spend P150 billion in next 4 years

Meralco to spend P150 billion in next 4 years

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. is alloting P149.66 billion for its capital expenditure program in the next four years.
Business
fbtw
BDO to hike capital of rural banking unit

BDO to hike capital of rural banking unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Sy-owned BDO Unibank Inc. plans to increase the capital position of its rural banking arm by as much as P2 billion to support...
Business
fbtw
Stock market opens week on positive note

Stock market opens week on positive note

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market opened the week on a positive note, with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) finishing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with