

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Tonik raises additional $131 million to expand Philippine operations
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The parent firm of Tonik Digital Bank in the Philippines has raised $131 million in additional funds as it aims to accelerate the growth of its operations in the country this year.


Participants in the fund raising activity were Japanese banking giant Mizuho, Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures), the co-founder of DST Partners Rahul Mehta, as well as Singapore investment fund Sixteenth Street Capital and Indonesian family office Nuri Group.


The Series B equity funding round also featured strong repeat participation from previous venture  capital investors Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, Insignia, iGlobe, Alpha JWC, Citius, Blauwpark and Kraft.


Tonik founder and CEO Greg Krasnov said the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines is excited to partner with Mizuho, one of the top 10 banking groups in the Asia Pacific region.


“The partnership with Mizuho will provide Tonik with enhanced access to the international wholesale funding markets and world-class managerial talent, as well as serve as a fantastic platform for our future international expansion. All of this will help solidify our market leadership position in driving financial inclusion in Southeast Asia,” Krasnov said.


Daisuke Horiuchi, managing executive officer at Mizuho’s Retail Business Co., said the Japanese bank supports Tonik’s world-class management in their vision to increase financial inclusion in the region.


“Tonik’s unique track record so far validates the existence of massive demand for digital banking services in the Philippines, where over 70 percent of the population remains unbanked. As the first mover and market leader, Tonik is well positioned to grow into one of the largest banks in the Philippines, as well as enter other Southeast Asian markets,” Horiuchi said.


Based on estimates, the Philippines represents a $140 billion retail savings market and a $100 billion consumer lending opportunity.


Since its launch in the Philippines in March last year, Tonik has set new bank growth records by reaching $20 million and $100 million of consumer deposits within the first and eighth months of operations, respectively.


As one of the fastest growing neobanks globally, Tonik is now focused on rolling out a broad range of innovative all-digital consumer lending products focused on the financial inclusion clients, as well as expanding the value proposition of its account offering.


 










 

 







TONIK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







FDIs expand for 6th straight month in November







FDIs expand for 6th straight month in November



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Riding on the tailcoats of economic reopening in November in domestic and global economies, foreign direct investments to...








Business
fbtw













Our nation’s will: Still much to be desired




By Rey Gamboa |
1 day ago 


It’s been two rough-and-tough years for Filipinos and as the pandemic enters its third year, the stamina to survive is ever put to the test.








Business
fbtw













Teamwork, foresight and hard work made all the difference




By Joey Concepcion |
1 day ago 


In a recent phone conversation I had with Health Secretary Francisco Duque, I explained why and how we should eventually adopt a public health warning system that is similar to public storm warning signals.








Business
fbtw













Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit falls







Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit falls



9 hours ago 


Profit after tax slumped to just $112 million compared with $3.2 billion in 2020, the pharmaceutical company said in a s...








Business
fbtw













Lucio Tan’s daughter steps down as Eton COO




By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Lucio Tan’s daughter Karlu Tan-Say has stepped down as chief operating officer of Eton Properties Philippines, sources told The STAR.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Bad loans continue dropping, touch lowest in 11 months




1 hour ago  


The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks improved for the fourth straight month in December, falling below four percent for the first time since February last year as the industry’s asset quality improves...








Business
fbtw













Philippines banks earn P223 billion in 2021




1 hour ago 


Philippine banks returned to profit growth last year, earning 44 percent more than in 2020, as provisioning for bad debts dropped sharply in line with the continued recovery from the COVID pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Government to closely monitor conglomerates to ensure stability




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


An interagency body is set to closely monitor and scrutinize conglomerates that include too big to fail banks for a more effective regulation and to promote financial stability.








Business
fbtw













Share prices pull back on profit taking







Share prices pull back on profit taking



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Stocks pulled back yesterday from a two-year high as investors took profits from selected issues.








Business
fbtw













Philex Mining eyes other mining projects







Philex Mining eyes other mining projects



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


With its Silangan copper-gold project set to start development this year, Philex Mining Corp. is looking at other prospective...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 



































 


Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with