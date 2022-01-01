

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Shakey’s expands health food menu
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Shakeyâ€™s expands health food menu
It has recently introduced its first 100 percent plant-based pizza the Goood Taco Pizza, marking another milestone for Shakey’s as the first major chain in the country to launch a vegan pizza.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed restaurant chain of the Po family, continues with its portfolio expansion of healthy food products.


It has recently introduced its first 100 percent plant-based pizza the Goood Taco Pizza, marking another milestone for Shakey’s as the first major chain in the country to launch a vegan pizza.


The Goood Taco Pizza, made with 100 percent plant-based ground “meat” and dairy-free cheese, joins the ranks of the Goood Burger and the Goood Nuggets, a move by Shakey’s to widen its healthy selections, said Shakey’s president and CEO Vicente Gregorio.


“We launched the new Goood Taco Pizza to serve as the centerpiece of our growing plant-based product line. Shakey’s is well-known for pizza, and since the beginning of our journey in being plant-based, we’ve been aiming to develop a great-tasting vegan pizza for our guests,” he said.


Gregorio said that globally, the demand for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet food choices has been on the rise, prompting the growth of the plant-based alternatives category.


In the Philippines, the category is still nascent, thus it is critical for players in the F&B industry to help develop the category by educating consumers and providing them with affordable options.


The full ‘Goood’ menu makes use of 100 percent plant-based meat alternatives.


Shakey’s partnered with unMEAT to bring the innovation to life. ‘unMEAT’ is the Philippines’ pioneer large-scale meat alternatives brand by affiliate company Century Pacific Food Inc., one of the leading branded food manufacturers in the country.


 










 










SHAKEY'S

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Virus surge spoils New Year&rsquo;s Eve for Philippine financial marts







Virus surge spoils New Year’s Eve for Philippine financial marts



7 hours ago 


There were no fireworks for local financial markets on the last trading day of 2021.








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw













Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year







Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year



By Joseph Sotinel |
8 hours ago 


The price of bitcoin hit record highs in 2021 thanks to support from traditional finance, but cryptocurrency specialists are...








Business
fbtw













Smart livelihood programs boost farmers, coops in 2021








Smart livelihood programs boost farmers, coops in 2021



15 hours ago 


Smart’s sustainable livelihood initiatives for the agriculture and cooperative sectors have benefited...








Business
fbtw













Partnerships for capacity building




By Roberto R. Romulo |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The Philippine private sector has been pro-active in assisting the national government to address key governance challenges particularly in helping the disadvantaged sectors to cope with disasters – most recently...








Business
fbtw










Latest









DTI: Economy hits growth target in 2021







DTI: Economy hits growth target in 2021



By Louella Desiderio |
36 minutes ago 


The Department of Trade and Industry said the economy likely hit last year’s growth target despite the damage from Super...








Business
fbtw













DOF backs lifting of open-pit mining ban







DOF backs lifting of open-pit mining ban



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
36 minutes ago 


The Department of Finance supports the government’s decision to lift the ban on open-pit mining, saying that the resumption...








Business
fbtw













Converge boosts international network capacity by 1.3 Tbps







Converge boosts international network capacity by 1.3 Tbps



By Louella Desiderio |
36 minutes ago 


Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has boosted its international network through additional capacity in the C2C subsea cable system,...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee to open new branch in Chicago







Jollibee to open new branch in Chicago



By Iris Gonzales |
36 minutes ago 


Fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. will jumpstart the new year with another branch in Chicago in the US in January 202...








Business
fbtw













Index ends year in the red as virus worries resurface







Index ends year in the red as virus worries resurface

 

By Iris Gonzales |
36 minutes ago 


Share prices snapped a three-day rally yesterday as worries over the COVID-19 situation particularly the alarming spread of...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with