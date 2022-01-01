Shakeyâ€™s expands health food menu

Shakey’s expands health food menu

It has recently introduced its first 100 percent plant-based pizza the Goood Taco Pizza, marking another milestone for Shakey’s as the first major chain in the country to launch a vegan pizza.

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed restaurant chain of the Po family, continues with its portfolio expansion of healthy food products.

It has recently introduced its first 100 percent plant-based pizza the Goood Taco Pizza, marking another milestone for Shakey’s as the first major chain in the country to launch a vegan pizza.

The Goood Taco Pizza, made with 100 percent plant-based ground “meat” and dairy-free cheese, joins the ranks of the Goood Burger and the Goood Nuggets, a move by Shakey’s to widen its healthy selections, said Shakey’s president and CEO Vicente Gregorio.

“We launched the new Goood Taco Pizza to serve as the centerpiece of our growing plant-based product line. Shakey’s is well-known for pizza, and since the beginning of our journey in being plant-based, we’ve been aiming to develop a great-tasting vegan pizza for our guests,” he said.

Gregorio said that globally, the demand for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet food choices has been on the rise, prompting the growth of the plant-based alternatives category.

In the Philippines, the category is still nascent, thus it is critical for players in the F&B industry to help develop the category by educating consumers and providing them with affordable options.

The full ‘Goood’ menu makes use of 100 percent plant-based meat alternatives.

Shakey’s partnered with unMEAT to bring the innovation to life. ‘unMEAT’ is the Philippines’ pioneer large-scale meat alternatives brand by affiliate company Century Pacific Food Inc., one of the leading branded food manufacturers in the country.