AirAsia Philippines adding more flights
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 
AirAsia Philippines adding more flights
AirAsia Philippines said it is increasing its flight frequencies and reopening key hubs to serve guests flying back home after the long holiday break.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines is welcoming the new year with more flights to serve the growing domestic demand.


AirAsia Philippines said it is increasing its flight frequencies and reopening key hubs to serve guests flying back home after the long holiday break.


The airline said that the additional flight frequency for January 2022 equates to almost 41 percent of its pre-pandemic levels.


AirAsia Philippines saw average load factor during the holiday period increased to a high of 91 percent to 95 percent.


“A lot of our guests are still taking last-minute travel opportunities after being sidelined by the recent typhoon.  We expect an uptake in flights as people return to their homes following their holiday trips,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.


“For this reason, we are adding flights to some key destinations to address increasing demand,” he said.


AirAsia Philippines will be increasing flight frequencies to Caticlan, Kalibo, Iloilo, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod and Davao starting today.


The low-cost carrier is also reopening its Clark International Airport hub with a thrice a week Clark-Caticlan flight beginning tomorrow.


International flights, meanwhile, include to/from Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, which is operated by AirAsia Malaysia.


AirAsia encourages its guests to be at the airport at least three to four hours before their scheduled flight and prepare their travel requirements in advance to allow for the smooth processing of check-in procedures.


“We also request our guests to strictly wear their face masks and follow our ground and flight crew instructions if they wish to be reminded of our safety protocols. We are doing this to ensure that our guests continue to experience the highest standards of hygiene and safety on all of our flights,” Dailisan said.


 










 









