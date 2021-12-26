

















































 
























Business
 
URC, GBF grant free educationto underprivileged youth
 


The Philippine Star
December 26, 2021 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Universal Robina Corp. (URC) and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) have been providing scholarships to children living in URC’s partner communities, in recognition of education as a means towards a better life.


URC’s Sugar and Renewables Division has taken under its wing, as scholars, children of sugar planters in Negros Occidental.


It is giving free education to qualified senior high school and college students through the GBF-Gokongwei Group Juan Community STEM-Agri Scholarship program.


The program, launched in the last quarter of 2020, now benefits 11 college students from Central Philippine State University and five senior high school students from Tara National High School.


 










 









