JCI, Palawan mount 2021 Search for Outstanding Kasambahay

MANILA, Philippines — Kasambahay Kasambuhay Pilipinas Awards will push through this year despite mobility restrictions, according to awards organizers JCI Senate Philippines Inc. and Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala.

“The search has pushed on even with the calamities of the past five years. It will push through this year,” said Bobby L. Castro, president and CEO of Palawan Pawnshop Group “It is our way of saying ‘Salamat, Nay, Ate, Kuya, Manang’ to kasambahays who we treat as part of the family.”

In keeping with health protocols, digital and social media technologies will be used this year to gather nominations, screen and judge entries, and hold a star-studded recognition night in December to honor 10 outstanding kasambahays.

Each of the selected awardee will receive P100,000 in cash. Additionally, 21 more notable kasambahays will receive P10,000 in cash, including one that is most liked and shared in Facebook.

“Our commitment to household workers compels us to persist in holding the search despite prevailing restrictions meant to control COVID-19,” said Olive Benito, JCI Senate Philippines chairwoman for the 2021 Kasambahay Kasambuhay Pilipinas Awards.

Benito said “we need to thank them profusely because these times have been extra-hard on kasambahays who now have to deal with increased work-loads as a result of work-from-home and online education of household members.”

After securing the consent of employers, qualified kasambahays post their stories and happy, work-related pictures in Facebook tagging @JCIKasambahay and typing the hashtag #KasambahayKasambuhay2021. Subsequently, they notify search organizers at @JCIKasambahay using FB Messenger where they introduce themselves and answer a few questions.

Those less adept at online transactions may submit their employer’s consent at any Palawan Pawnshop branch.