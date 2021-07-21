




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Dito CME ventures into data management

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Dito CME Holdings Inc., the communications, media, and entertainment arm of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group, is venturing into managed analytics to help local businesses move toward digitalization.



Dito CME, through wholly owned subsidiary ISM Equities Corp., has formed a managed analytics unit called Unalytics.



In partnership with SAS, a global leader in analytics, artificial intelligence and data management, Unalytics will provide flexible solutions in the areas of managed risk and fraud, and customer and advanced analytics.



“The market today is massively experiencing digital pivot and transformation. If we are to serve customers better, it is imperative for all sectors to take digital tools not only for convenience and cost effectiveness against legacy and traditional ways by which we engage our consumers, but it’s also a safe way by which we can conduct business,” DITO CME president Eric Alberto said.



Unalytics managing director Ryan Guadalquiver said managed analytics bring much value and potential as companies move toward digitalization.



“In a country where mostly top companies are only able to reap the full benefits of data analytics, Unalytics steps up to make data analytics more accessible and flexible for most Philippine enterprises,” Guadalquiver said.



“Together with SAS, a pioneer when it comes to data analytics who has been around for 45 years, we will be able to introduce unique business models tailor-fit to the local market, enabling both big and small enterprises to leverage on their data and make better business decisions,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DENNIS UY’S UDENNA GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld hotels in Tagaytay, Boracay get sustained bookings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld hotels in Tagaytay, Boracay get sustained bookings


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Megaworld Hotels & Resorts continues to get sustained bookings for its hotels in Tagaytay and Boracay.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine economy to suffer if Delta variant spreads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine economy to suffer if Delta variant spreads


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy will be at the losing end anew once the Delta variant infects more people and prompts the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee to open 100 Tim Ho Wan outlets in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee to open 100 Tim Ho Wan outlets in China


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Group is targeting to open 100 Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan restaurants in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dark future
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
During the last few years of Cory Aquino’s presidency, massive power failures paralyzed the nation’s economy and made people frustrated and angry.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A, B… Delta
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s been said that the path to recovery is hardly ever a straight line. There will be bumps on the road, setbacks, and pitfalls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Companies bullish on recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipino and Japanese-owned companies are bullish about the recovery of the Philippines from the pandemic-induced recession, according to Security Bank Corp. and Tokyo-based MUFG Bank Ltd.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 LGUs income up 12% in 2020
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Local government units improved their operating income by about 12 percent to P825.2 billion in 2020, but revenues are expected to dwindle this year as tax bases are brought down by the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyundai distributor posts 5% sales growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hyundai distributor posts 5% sales growth


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the country posted a five percent growth in sales in June from the previous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreign nationals can be directors of local firms
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission said foreign nationals can be elected as directors of corporations in proportion to their shares, but cannot be elected as officers in top positions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 To strengthen Phl economic recovery, World Bank cites need for more FDIs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Appearing recently before the economic press for the East Asia and Pacific Region, officials of the World Bank made an assessment of recent economic recovery among countries in the region.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with