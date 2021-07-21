Dito CME ventures into data management

MANILA, Philippines — Dito CME Holdings Inc., the communications, media, and entertainment arm of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group, is venturing into managed analytics to help local businesses move toward digitalization.

Dito CME, through wholly owned subsidiary ISM Equities Corp., has formed a managed analytics unit called Unalytics.

In partnership with SAS, a global leader in analytics, artificial intelligence and data management, Unalytics will provide flexible solutions in the areas of managed risk and fraud, and customer and advanced analytics.

“The market today is massively experiencing digital pivot and transformation. If we are to serve customers better, it is imperative for all sectors to take digital tools not only for convenience and cost effectiveness against legacy and traditional ways by which we engage our consumers, but it’s also a safe way by which we can conduct business,” DITO CME president Eric Alberto said.

Unalytics managing director Ryan Guadalquiver said managed analytics bring much value and potential as companies move toward digitalization.

“In a country where mostly top companies are only able to reap the full benefits of data analytics, Unalytics steps up to make data analytics more accessible and flexible for most Philippine enterprises,” Guadalquiver said.

“Together with SAS, a pioneer when it comes to data analytics who has been around for 45 years, we will be able to introduce unique business models tailor-fit to the local market, enabling both big and small enterprises to leverage on their data and make better business decisions,” he said.