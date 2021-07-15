Proposed LPG law now up for Duterteâ€™s signature

MANILA, Philippines — After 18 years and seven Congresses, the country will soon have a standard regulation on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry which will ensure consumer welfare versus illegally refilled and poor-quality cylinders.

This after the proposed LPG Industry Regulation Act breezed through the bicameral conference committee and is awaiting the signature of President Duterte.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said deliberations on the final form of the bill went smoothly as the Senate opted to adopt the House of Representatives’ proposed provisions on penalties and the latter agreeing to the covered prohibited acts laid down by the upper chamber.

The proposed law will set the best conduct and practices for all domestic industry players and institutionalize the cylinder exchange and swapping program to allow consumers to purchase any LPG cylinder brand of their choice.

“With one unified LPG bill that will ultimately govern the entire LPG industry, we can now fill in the regulatory gaps that are being experienced by our industry players and strengthen the various regulations issued by the government. Most important of all, it will provide safety standards for the protection of the consumers by eliminating unsafe cylinders from circulation,” said the lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee.

The reconciled version of Senate Bill 1955, in which Gatchalian is the principal author, and House Bill 9323 sets the standards and responsibilities of LPG industry participants – importers, bulk suppliers, bulk distributors, haulers, refillers, trademark owners, marketers, dealers, and retail outlets – in complying with the stringent safety protocols.

LPG is widely used for a variety of purposes such as heating, lighting, cooking on a daily basis by four in 10 Filipino households and even for fuel for motor vehicles.

“Considering the importance of LPG as a household energy source and keeping in mind its hazardous quality if left improperly regulated, it is certainly high time for this bill to finally become a law,” Gatchalian said.

“The wrongdoings of some traders such as weight fraud and importation of second-hand cylinders or containers will also be put to an end once it is finally enacted,” he said.

LPG retailer Solane said the proposed LPG law would halt the unlawful trade of LPG cylinders.

Petron said the law would help curb illegal practices in the LPG sector that continue to endanger lives and undermine the rights of consumers.