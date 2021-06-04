




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Inflation steadies anew in May but supply woes persist
This March 26, 2020 photo shows Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Inflation steadies anew in May but supply woes persist

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 9:36am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Inflation was unchanged in May from April, marking a second straight month of stability although some supply problems driving up consumer prices were still there.



Inflation, as measured by consumer price index, stood at 4.5% year-on-year in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday. That brought the year-to-date tally to 4.4%, settling above the government’s 2-4% annual target for five consecutive months.



As it is, the May reading sustained an easing price growth that started in March, when inflation decelerated from a 2-year high. It removes some pressure from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to act against rising prices. For now, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno believes risks to the inflation outlook “are broadly balanced.”



“The implementation of the temporary reduction in tariffs on imported pork is seen to address supply constraints and ease price pressures on meat products going forward. Thus the projected decline of inflation depends crucially on the timely arrival of pork to help stabilize domestic prices,” Diokno said in a statement.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Power failure
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s like Nero fiddling while Rome was burning. The energy secretary was in Cebu playing politics while the Luzon grid was suffering power brownouts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is temporarily shutting down one of its stores in Bonifacio Global City after a customer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges in the country’s economic zones continued to contract in the first quarter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic funding bloats gov't debt to new record high in April
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic funding bloats gov't debt to new record high in April


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government continued to accumulate more debts in April to hit a new peak, driven by fresh borrowings at home and abroad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Razon ties up with Panlilios for resort development
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Enrique Razon and the Panlilio Group are developing a world-class resort in Cavite with emphasis on eco-tourism and sustainability.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank extends $300 million loan for earthquake response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank extends $300 million loan for earthquake response


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has secured a $300-million (P14.33 billion) financing from the World Bank to renovate state buildings in Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cap on banks’ forex deals raised
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the cap on banks’ foreign exchange transactions but at the same time warned the lenders against excessive-risk taking.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Locals dominate investments in Q1 as foreigners defer projects
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Uncertainties due to the pandemic remain an issue as the Philippines continues to fail in attracting foreign investors in the country amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and slow rollout of vaccines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP to launch commercial property price index
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to launch the commercial property price index to augment its market surveillance tools in monitoring the exposure of banks in the volatile property sector.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Converge acquires 2 international cable landing operators for $7.5 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is boosting its telecommunications capabilities after acquiring interest in two entities involved in providing, operating, and maintaining cable landing stations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with