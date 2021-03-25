#VACCINEWATCHPH
Asian Eye Institute launches online shop

(The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Eye Institute, the largest and most trusted eye center in the Philippines, officially unveiled its e-commerce website, the Asian Eye Shop on www.asianeyeshop.com.

Created to help customers “look, see and live better,” the Asian Eye Shop puts the care back into eye care and eyewear. It combines access to a variety of eyewear options to Asian Eye’s stable of experts through its teleconsultation service and online appointment booking service. This means that shoppers can easily consult an Asian Eye expert to help them choose the right eye glasses,  eye drops or service that suits their needs.

Online shoppers can avail of stylish, well-made and affordable eye care products – from UV + blue light eyeglasses for both kids and adults to polarized sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and eye protection (goggles, face shields). FDA-approved eye medicines for different eye conditions like corneal edema and glaucoma, as well as eye lubricants and vitamins can also be purchased on the online shop.

For shoppers that need it, Asian Eye’s teleconsultation service makes it easy for patient to do a video consult with their eye doctor, without having to leave their homes or offices; request e-prescription they can use at the online shop or present to any pharmacy; and order eye medication/s and other optical products to be delivered straight to their doorstep. This is particularly useful for senior patients who are more comfortable ordering through phone call.

The Asian Eye Shop is the 20-year old institute’s response to the pandemic concerns of its clients. According to Asian Eye COO Alwin Sta. Rosa, “We are always looking for ways to make it convenient, safe and easy for our patients.”

The online shop also offers shoppers access to exclusive brands like DailySpecs, Kidspex, ActivSpex, Brett and Massada. “The combination of house brands and branded European eyewear gives patients options that offer both function and style, whether you want to wear a pair to complete a look or simply  need classic frames for daily use,“Sta. Rosa said.

The Asian Eye Shop offers interactive features, including:

• A wide product choice to cover all eye product categories for all ages, genders and eye conditions.

• Personal concierge service that enables you to talk to a licensed optometrist or a customer service representative, so you can easily inquire about a product you are eyeing or book an appointment at any of the Asian Eye network of clinics, which include Asian Eye, EyeSite and EyeSite Vision Studio.

• Guest checkout to let you purchase items without creating an account.

• Streamlined checkout so you can pay for your purchase using your preferred payment options – credit/debit card, bank or cash transfer, Paypal or over-the-counter.

• Full integration with Asian Eye network of clinics with the possibility of buying your product of choice online and picking it up at your selected Asian Eye network of clinic.

• Government discounts so senior citizens and PWDs can avail of the 20 percent discount just by uploading a copy of their IDs on the website.

“Aside from the design, there are other things that can affect how clear and comfortable your vision is. That’s why we have made our experts available on-call from Mondays thru Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can help make sure that what you buy will not only look good, but also fit well and are appropriate for their eye care needs,” Sta. Rosa said.

Check out the Asian Eye SHOP at www.asianeyeshop.com. Free shipping is available for a minimum purchase of P2,000.

