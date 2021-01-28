Coronavirus pummels Philippines to worst crash on record

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy expectedly shrank the largest on record last year after the coronavirus pandemic messed not only with the country's hard-earned economic laurels but also with its ambitions to become a middle-income economy under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The health crisis’ impact was so severe that the slump in gross domestic product (GDP), which hit 9.5% year-on-year, beat even the previous record of 7% contraction during the twilight years of Marcos dictatorship 1984. Going way back, last year's performance was the worst since records started in 1946.

Worse, scars left by the coronavirus and lockdowns it proliferated are likely to linger in the economy. In current prices, the pandemic wiped out P1.5 trillion from 2019 GDP, reflecting the daunting task ahead for the Duterte administration that pledged to restore all these losses by 2022, its last year in office.

Last year’s performance fell within a government’s revised target of 8.5-9.5% contraction.

Not all were bleak on Thursday’s report from the Philippine Statistics Authority though. In the fourth quarter alone, GDP contracted 8.3% year-on-year, continuing a slow rebound from recession that started in the second quarter. From the third quarter, GDP gained 5.6% after lockdowns were eased, consumers were allowed to go out and more businesses reopened.

That said, Steven Cochrane, Asia-Pacific economist at Moody's Analytics, believes sluggish pace of vaccine procurement and the lack of convincing fiscal stimulus would still hurt Philippines' prospects this year.

"Given the slow pace of vaccine acquisition, the moderate fiscal stimulus so far, and the very deep downturn in the first half of 2020 due to the extensive quarantines, I expect that GDP will not fully recover to its previous peak in 2019Q4 until the end of 2022," Cochrane said in an email before the data was released.

"To put this in perspective, if the forecast plays out as we expect, the Philippines will be the last of the Asia-Pacific countries to fully rebound and attain a GDP level above 2019Q4," he added.

This is a developing story.