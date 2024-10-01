^

Nation

Nancy Binay files COC for Makati mayor, seeks to swap with sister Abby

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 11:01am
Nancy Binay files COC for Makati mayor, seeks to swap with sister Abby
Sen. Nancy Binay as seen in a photo (left) with her father, former vice president Jejomar Binay, who signs her nomination for Makati mayor. She posted the photo on her Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
Nancy Binay via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay has her sights set on local government this time around, officially filing her certificate of candidacy for the mayoral seat of Makati City on Tuesday, October 1.

Binay submitted her candidacy at Barangay Valenzuela, aiming to succeed her sister, incumbent Makati Mayor Abby Binay, who is expected to pursue a Senate seat in the 2025 elections.

Binay’s family has long dominated Makati’s political landscape, with members holding the mayoral post since 1986. An exception was a brief period in 2015 when then-Mayor Jun-Jun Binay was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman due to contract irregularities in the construction of Makati Science High School.

During his suspension, former Vice Mayor Romulo Peña Jr. assumed the mayoral role but was defeated by Abby Binay in the 2016 elections.

For the 2025 local race, Binay will run alongside actor-turned-politician Monsour del Rosario, who aims for the vice mayoralty.

Senate career. Nancy Binay, currently a sitting senator, chairs the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking.

She has advocated for policies that align with long-term growth and sustainability, including measures promoting the advancement of innovation in governance and public service.

Political background. Nancy first entered the Senate in the 2013 elections under the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA).

She placed fifth overall, garnering over 16.8 million votes and becoming the only UNA candidate to place in the top ten during that election cycle. Her colleagues JV Ejercito and Gregorio Honasan clinched the last two spots in the winning circle.

Binay secured a second term in the 2019 elections, where she narrowly made it to the “Magic 12” with 14.5 million votes. She continued to run under UNA, carrying on her family’s legacy of public service and extending their influence beyond Makati City.

Transition to local politics. With her sister Abby’s anticipated move to the Senate, Nancy’s mayoral run is viewed as a means to maintain the Binay family’s grip on Makati’s local government while Abby aims to expand their clout at the national level.

