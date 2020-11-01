#VACCINEWATCHPH
Asian Eye offers teleconsultation, online delivery
(The Philippine Star) - November 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led Asian Eye Institute, the biggest chain of eye care centers in the country, has set up alternative clinic procedures and services to safely continue serving patients who need urgent treatment, including surgical procedures, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“Staying home is an important way to limit the spread of COVID-19, but we still need to make sure that patients receive their much-needed care for eye problems, like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration, which require regular monitoring to prevent blindness,” said Asian Eye chief operating officer Alwin Sta. Rosa.

“Our new services and procedures represent Asian Eye’s response to the most pressing concern of eye patients – how to continue receiving eye care, products and medication in the safest manner even in a pandemic,” he said.

Asian Eye offerings include video teleconsultations, electronic prescriptions and online delivery services that allow patients to get their eye care needs – glasses, contact lenses, protective eyewear and medicine -- without leaving their homes. For online services and teleconsultations, patients are advised to click on this link .

“But if during the teleconsultation the doctor recommends an in-clinic checkup, then we refund the teleconsultation fee in favor of a by-appointment clinic checkup. Teleconsultation is our way of screening patients to determine whether they truly need to leave their homes for more comprehensive checkups,” Sta. Rosa explained.

Asian Eye also implements stringent clinic procedures and policies, such as limits on the number of patients per day, as well as temperature checks and health screenings of all people going inside its clinics. It also advises patients with appointments to each bring only one companion during their clinic visits to ensure physical distancing among patients.

