#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
consumers
This August 3, 2020, photo shows shoppers roaming around a supermarket in Quezon City.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Pandemic smashes consumer, business confidence in third quarter
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 8:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer confidence sank to historic low in the third quarter while business sentiment likewise took a heavy beating, posing a big challenge to the government relying on its citizens to rebound from an unprecedented economic damage caused by the pandemic.

A poll of 5,563 households released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday showed the country's consumer confidence index crashed to -54.5% in the July-September period, the worst since the central bank started the nationwide poll in 2007. Readings across income groups hit record-lows during the third quarter, data showed.

On the other hand, a separate BSP poll of 1,517 firms nationwide showed the business confidence index sagged to -5.3% in the third quarter, snapping 43 quarters of positive confidence amid weak sentiment across sectors.

A negative reading means pessimists outnumbered the optimists during the period.  Had the BSP not suspended its survey due to movement restrictions, the quarterly poll would have captured the massive impact of the pandemic on both business and consumer confidence during the second quarter, the height of Luzon lockdown.

"The BSP believes that these surveys are valuable tools not only for shaping monetary and financial system policies, but also socio-economic policies," Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

"This is particularly true amid whole-of-nation efforts to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Diokno added.

According to the BSP, both businesses and consumers attributed their gloomy sentiment to the coronavirus pandemic, which threw millions of Filipinos into unemployment and dragged the economy into recession.

Going forward, consumers will enter the last three months of 2020 with bleak outlook after the index plunged to -4.1%. To make matters worse, household spending outlook deteriorated to a record-low of 26.4% for the fourth quarter, indicating that consumer spending will likely contract at a time consumption was typically high during holiday season.

However, respondents said they are more bullish in the next 12 months, with the reading jumping to 25.5%. "The consumer outlook was more upbeat for the next 12 months particularly due to expectations of an end in the COVID-19 pandemic or return to normal," the BSP said.

Meanwhile, companies are less buoyant for the next quarter after the index dropped to a reading of 16.8%. The sour business outlook is expected to persist in the next 12 months, with the index declining to 37.5%.

Amid a revenue drought due to depressed demand, the country's employment outlook both dived into the negative territory for the fourth quarter and next year, figures showed, suggesting that more businesses may retrench workers in the near-term.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DITO seeks to ‘disrupt’ telco sector
By Richmond Mercurio | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is poised to offer more affordable internet and mobile services than its competitors once it launches its network early next year, its chief administrative officer Adel...
Business
fbfb
Smart, Globe named Global Rising Stars
By Richmond Mercurio | 22 hours ago
PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. and Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. have been recognized for significant...
Business
fbfb
Israel technology brings saliva, breath test trials
By Joey Concepcion | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Since day one, I have advocated for mass, targeted testing as a way to guide our containment efforts and quarantine strategies.
Business
fbfb
MerryMart goes online
By Iris Gonzales | 22 hours ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the listed grocery chain operator of property tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has partnered...
Business
fbfb
New revenue sources mulled amid CREATE losses
By Mary Grace Padin | 22 hours ago
The government may look into new sources of revenues before the end of the Duterte administration to help pay for the debt...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP to request some banks to extend free cash transfers
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“Actually, it’s still up to the banks. But maybe we can persuade some of them through bilateral engagement,”...
Business
fbfb
Business chamber bats for 80% public transport capacity
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
“Transportation is crucial to effectively revitalize businesses and help them recover,” PCCI president said.
Business
fbfb
Sangley airport contractors get 90-day extension to finalize deal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Documents required from MacroAsia and its partner, China Communication Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC), are necessary to seal...
Business
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
“We thank him for his dedication and leadership in expanding and transforming ABS-CBN beyond television through the...
Business
fbfb
Australia's Westpac to pay record fine for money laundering
By Agence France-Presse | 14 hours ago
Australia's Westpac bank has agreed to pay a record AU$1.3 billion (US$923 million) fine for more than 23 million breaches...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with