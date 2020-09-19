#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SC upholds grant of franchise to MORE Power in Iloilo City
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - September 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the grant of the power franchise in Iloilo City to the Razon-led More Electric and Power Corp. last year, overturning a lower court’s ruling on the expropriation of the former distribution utility’s assets.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said the SC en banc ruled eight votes to six in favor of MORE Power, affirming the company’s authority as Iloilo City’s distribution utility.

The decision overturned the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court’s ruling in July 2019 that the expropriation of the assets of the former distributor, Panay Electric Co., was illegal.

MORE Power secured its congressional franchise to operate the electricity distribution system of Iloilo City in February 2019.

In March, the company began the takeover of PECO’s distribution assets, emphasizing that this is in line with the writ of possession issued by the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court and implemented by the Iloilo City Sheriff’s Office.

Acting on PECO’s petition, the Mandaluyong RTC declared as unconstitutional Sections 10 and 17 of Republic Act 11212 which gave MORE the power of eminent domain and the power to expropriate or acquire the private assets of PECO including poles, wires, cables, transformers, switching equipment, stations and buildings, machinery and equipment which it uses in its operations.

The power of eminent domain is the power of the government to take over any property to provide the public with vital services in exchange for a fair and just compensation. Electricity distribution utilities and electric cooperatives are given this power so they could perform the services assigned them to provide to the public through the congressional franchise.

“We applaud the Supreme Court for making this decision and by standing alongside the advocacy of the people. The ruling, more than anything else, is a clear message by the High Tribunal that nothing is over and above the welfare of the general public. This is definitely a major win for all of us, most especially for Iloilo power consumers who spent years, decades even, putting up with all the unbridled violations and inequities of the former utility distributor,” MORE Power president and CEO Roel Castro said.

“Rest assured that MORE Power will continue working to improve and modernize the distribution system as we carry forward the tradition of noble public service Ilonggos have every right to demand for and which they fully deserve,” he said.

SC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees no reason for EU to revoke trade perks
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
“But if they want to do that, we can't do anything. Let them see the suffering it will cause Filipinos,” presidential...
Business
fbfb
Mañanita mentality
By Boo Chanco | September 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A story in this newspaper last Sept. 9 made me angry. Here are the first two paragraphs:
Business
fbfb
Philippines' richest see fortune smashed by pandemic
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Wealth was wiped out from most of the Philippines’ richest people this year as the pandemic left some businesses struggling...
Business
fbfb
Phoenix Petroleum pilots gas project in Balesin
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
“With Balesin’s gradual return to full operations from the current community quarantine measures, the pilot run...
Business
fbfb
With nowhere to go, investors swamp maiden BSP debt offer
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Investors swamped the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) maiden debt issuance, a sign that liquidity released to help...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BDO Network Bank launches Facebook page for customers
September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the Filipinos’ way of life, the face-to-face, physi­cal contact and reassuring per­sonal touch with the community that employees of BDO Network
Business
fbfb
Metro Pacific Foundation joins DA’s push for urban agriculture
By Czeriza Valencia | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investment Foundation has joined government’s efforts to ensure sustainable food supply in the country.
Business
fbfb
Metro Pacific Foundation joins DA’s push for urban agriculture
By Czeriza Valencia | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investment Foundation has joined government’s efforts to ensure sustainable food supply in the country.
Business
fbfb
ADB urges stronger ASEAN+3 cooperation
By Czeriza Valencia | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Asian Development Bank ha s urge d ASEAN+3 economies to strengthen regional coopera­tion and integration to take advantage of post-pandemic opportunities.
Business
fbfb
BSP launches own 28-day securities
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas successfully launched yesterday its own debt securities as cash-rich banks swarmed the auction of 28-day bills, digging deeper into its toolbox to manage liquidity in the financial...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with