COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Apart from debit, credit cards and e-wallets, the use of QR codes through smartphones is also encouraged by the central bank to go cashless.
Pixabay/File
Stay-at-home consumers propel cashless fund transfers in first half
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 7:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fund transfers via the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' InstaPay and PESONet facilities dramatically grew in terms of both volume and value in the first half as coronavirus fears and state-initiated lockdowns usher in an unprecedented shift to cashless transactions.

Central bank data released Tuesday showed combined volume of InstaPay and PESONet money transfers in the first six months stood at 21 million, 196% higher compared to the same period last year. These transactions were valued at P340.9 billion, up 92% year-on-year.

The latest data is a welcome development for BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who pledged to convert half of Filipinos’ monetary transactions by mid-2023 to cashless.

When Luzon was placed under enahanced community quarantine in mid-March, regulators suspended charges on money transfers, with some banks extending the waiver on PESONet and InstaPay fees until the end of the year.

Broken down, a total of 2.61 million transactions, cumulatively worth P240.6 billion, were coursed through PESONet from January to June, growing 97% and 73% annually in terms of volume and value, respectively.

The BSP attributed the growth in PESONet transfers to the release of payouts for the government's cash aid program  for small business employees, which were disbursed through the facility by the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

Meanwhile, volume of InstaPay transfers spiked 218% year-on-year in the first semester for a total of 18.3 million. These transactions were valued at P100.3 billion, up 157% on an annual basis.

“With the quantum jump in the use of digital payments during the lockdown, I’m confident that this goal would be achieved sooner,” Diokno said last week.

INSTAPAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PESONET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines struggles to juggle health, economy in COVID-19 fight
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Duterte administration has new COVID-19 tack: keeping the economy open, while relying on cities and towns for lockdowns....
Business
fbfb
Virus-hit Singapore plunges into recession as economy shrinks 41%
11 hours ago
Singapore plunged into recession in the second quarter as growth fell 41.2 percent quarter-on-quarter with the trade-dependent...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN shares halted from trading pending information on business plan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The local bourse wants the Lopez-led network to provide its investors information on how to proceed with its business, without...
Business
fbfb
BSP eyes pause while assessing impact of previous actions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is assessing the impact of previous aggressive monetary actions to soften the impact of the...
Business
fbfb
Trading of ABS-CBN shares suspended anew
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Trading of shares of media giant ABS-CBN was suspended for a second time this year after the company lost its bid to secure...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Amid liquor ban during quarantine, Emperador posts 'robust' foreign sales in H1
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Emperador Inc. on Tuesday reported "robust" growth in its international business in the first half, helping temper losses...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Job losses rise despite economic reopening
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
A total of 121,921 people from 501 establishments were permanently laid off, while another 2.97 million were displaced due...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOLE 'ready' to assist displaced ABS-CBN workers, but not in cash
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Government assistance will be in the form of training to "retool" or "reskill" employees for future job openings.
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
DTI wants shorter curfew hours for people to dine out
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. currently in Metro Manila, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez wants curfews adjusted to 12 a.m. to 5 a.m...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Car sales down 51% in H1
By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
Car sales plunged by 51 percent to 85,041 units in the first semester from 174,135 units a year ago on weak demand for both...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with