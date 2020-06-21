COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Vivant helps LGUs cope with effects of COVID
(The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Publicly listed Vivant Corp. and its subsidiaries have joined the business community in helping local government units (LGUs) address the needs of their communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivant’s assistance to several LGUs in Cebu, Luzon and Mindanao included rice, canned goods, personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and masks, medicines, medical supplies and hygiene kits. The company helped set up the COVID-19 response centers of Cebu City and Bantayan, Cebu by providing beds and mattresses.

“Local governments need all the help they can get to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in our communities. As a responsible business organization, it is our duty to help even as we face challenges of our own,” Vivant president Arlo Sarmiento said.

He said that the donation is part of Vivant’s commitment to assist the national government in dealing with the crisis.

Vivant also made donations to other local governments and government hospitals in Metro Cebu and Palawan. Vivant’s subsidiaries in La Union, Palawan and Misamis Oriental have also been assisting host LGUs address the needs of their communities.

Vivant is one of the few Cebu-based companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. It is a management and holding company with investments in the energy sector and a growing interest in infrastructure development.

