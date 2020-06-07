GSIS adopts contactless filing

MANILA, Philippines — After successfully shifting to an online-based loan application process last March, the state-run Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is now adopting contactless methods for the filing and processing of insurance and benefit claims.

In a statement, GSIS president and general manager Rolando Macasaet said the pension fund has approved three new methods that will allow members to apply for insurance and benefit claims without human intervention.

“We are moving to new methods of transaction to provide our members and pensioners the same quality service, without needlessly exposing them to health risks and viral infection,” Macasaet said.

Macasaet said members may now submit their application forms and documentary requirements to the state fund by postal mail or delivery courier, drop boxes located in all GSIS branches nationwide, or e-mail.

This applies to the filing of life insurance claims, member benefits – such as retirement, survivorship, death, and funeral benefits – employees compensation, pre-need claims, and pension accrual.

“Claimants must download the pertinent application forms, which may be accessed in the GSIS website. Then, they may either choose to print the form and send it manually to GSIS either by drop box or by snail mail, or they may opt to send their application electronically via e-mail through an e-mail address designated by GSIS for a particular area,” Macasaet said.

Members who opt to submit their requirements through e-mail may either file through their agency authorized liaison officer, or using their personal e-mail, preferably the address that was originally recorded in their GSIS files.

In addition to the documentary requirements, they must also submit a clear photo of the claimant holding the duly accomplished application form and Unified Multipurpose ID (UMID) card. In the absence of a UMID card, they may use two valid IDs.

Claims filed through e-mail will be processed upon verification that the documents submitted are complete and submission of the original copies of the documents through dropbox within 10 work days from sending the e-mail application.

“Once received, the proceeds of their claim will be released and/or credited to their respective bank accounts,” Macasaet said.