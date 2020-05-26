Life After Lockdown: Return of mobility to aid industries' recovery, but road still rocky for struggling sectors

Philstar.com's Life After Lockdown is a compendium of references on Filipinos' shift to a new normalcy during a coronavirus pandemic.

Unlikely to recoup much of their losses in a post-lockdown period are the same sectors severely affected under the enhanced community quarantine especially in the capital region.

, albeit healthy, may see some drop in earnings attributed to 1. Higher withdrawals from automated teller machines and 2. Setting aside of more buffer funds by some lenders like Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. to cover for the potential rise in unpaid loans during the quarantine. The tourism industry will not yet see steady recovery as travel barriers remain. Similarly affected are tourism-related sectors such as hotels and airlines, which will mostly remain grounded under GCQ, save for some cargo flights.

Once the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is lifted, industries like construction, retail and dollar-earner business process outsourcing will begin to benefit from eased restrictions.

will earn from demand brought by the reopening of public transport and workers reporting to their offices. However, any income would be offset by costs from higher oil import taxes imposed by President Duterte to generate more funds for coronavirus response. Some revenues and employment would come from the gaming sector through the continuation of Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs. According to data from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., some 31,000 Filipino workers in the industry may go back to work.

When will struggling industries recover? Recovery for most economic sectors would depend on how companies adopt to movement restrictions that are likely to remain in place for a while.