MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Factory output, as measured by the volume of production index, dropped 6.3% year-on-year in March.
File
Factory closures begin to cripple manufacturing in March
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturing slumped for the first time this year in March, a sign movement restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus has started grinding factories to a halt, beginning with smaller ones.

The volume of production index, which gauges the quantity of merchandise produced by factories, declined 6.3% year-on-year in March, while value of goods manufactured dropped a faster 11.3% annually, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Despite the production slump however, average capacity utilization was nearly steady at 84.5%, suggesting plants were running at normal levels for most of March before the Luzon lockdown started in March 17.

But Michael Ricafort, economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the data also showed that lockdowns in Luzon and some key areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have started to cripple manufacturing activity in March, especially those considered “non-essential” such as electronics.

“The biggest manufacturers that continued operating and have the biggest weight on overall capacity utilization are considered essential,” Ricafort said in a text message. “This is especially (true) for those operated by the biggest conglomerates/companies in the country.”

Broken down by industry, only five major sectors produced more than they did from last year. Chemical products led the group with output growing 15.2% year-on-year, followed by printing and furniture and fixtures that expanded 14.1% and 12.1%, respectively.

Oil manufacturers, suffering from a global price slump and lackluster demand, led the losers, with output volume dropping 34.3% year-on-year. Fuel makers were followed by tobacco producers whose output contracted 33.9% annually in March.

Food production, although considered essential and exempted from quarantine rules, still dipped 2.3% year-on-year, an indication of how a skeleton workforce practiced by companies dented supplies.

May bounce-back still uncertain

Going forward, a recovery in April appeared farfetched. “We expect the full impact of the enhanced community quarantine in April,” said Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila.

“We can expect worse numbers going forward,” he said in an online exchange. 

For May, Ricafort said any improvement is hinged on whether quarantine measures “would be eased or gradually lifted” after May 15, similar to some areas now under a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ). Under GCQ, some non-essential services such as clothing manufacturing have been allowed, provided companies follow a skeleton workforce.

“GDP (Gross domestic product) growth could slow down to single-digit levels partly due to the contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for about 20% of the local economy,” Ricafort said.

LUZON LOCKDOWN PHILIPPINES FACTORY OUTPUT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte imposes additional 10-percent duty on petroleum
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
The government will impose an additional 10-percent duty on crude petroleum oil and refined petroleum products to raise funds...
Business
fbfb
Canned goods maker wins, convenience store loses from quarantine
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Century Pacific Foods Inc. sees "upside" to its 10-15% annual growth target for net income this year, while 7-Eleven remains...
Business
fbfb
Post COVID travel
By Boo Chanco | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
With our children based abroad, we always look forward to the annual trip to the US for the Christmas holidays.
Business
fbfb
BIR extends tax filing deadline anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Companies and individuals have been given more time to file their various tax returns and make the corresponding payments...
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz infrastructure still keen on airport proposals
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is pursuing plans to operate and maintain various provincial airports in the country despite the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Lockdowns temper April inflation
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The latest price uptick fell comfortably within the central bank's 1.9-2.7% forecast for April.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
6 hours ago
Meralco provides shelter for The Medical City frontliners
6 hours ago
Meralco continues to fulfill civic duties, this time offering conducive living quarters for frontliners of The Medical C...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Amway Philippines donates over P3 million to efforts against COVID-19
7 hours ago
Amway Philippines pledges over P3 million in cash, products, and personal protective equipment (PPEs), as well as its marketing...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
BSP pauses policy easing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced a pause in monetary easing to assess the impact of the aggressive actions it implemented...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
PSEi tumbles as US pins blame for virus on China
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index tumbled anew yesterday, plunging by 128.62 points to close at 5,572.09.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with