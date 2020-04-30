MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Metrobank
In anticipation of the pandemic's impact, Metrobank doubled its loan loss provisions to P5 billion during the first three months of the year
As it posts P6.1B income in Q1, Metrobank braces for pandemic's impact by boosting reserves
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 7:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) hit P6.1 billion in the first quarter, with the lender joining other local banks in setting aside more provisions to counter potential loan defaults from borrowers hammered by the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Thursday, Fabian Dee, company president, warned that the “current conditions point to an expected slowdown in the business environment and challenges ahead.”

In anticipation of the pandemic's impact, Metrobank doubled its loan loss provisions to P5 billion during the first three months of the year—a precautionary move meant to shield its balance sheet from a likely increase in unpaid loans. Last year, only P2.4 billion was segregated to cover for loan losses.

Metrobank's decision followed a week of earnings reporting. Local lenders such as Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and Security Bank Corp. also announced boosting buffer funds to cover for non-performing loans defined as unsettled credit 30 days past due. 

“Mindful of the potential impact of this pandemic, we decided to take the prudent approach of increasing provisions to cover anticipated risks,” Dee said.

Metrobank's move to increasing defenses comes amid a healthy balance sheet. In the first three months, only 1.4% of the lender's loan portfolio were considered soured loans, all while resources to cover potential losses stood at 114% of the amount of these credits.

"Our underlying business is strong. We started the year with healthy growth in loans, deposits and other revenue streams," Dee added.

Breaking down its first-quarter financial performance, Metrobank said its core business grew 13% annually as of March, fueled by 6% uptick in loans. The listed lender also expanded its deposits 8% on-year, while non-interest income reached P6.2 billion.

On the flip side, the bank's operating cost jumped 8% year-on-year to P14.5 billion.

“We have weathered periods of crisis in the past and we are confident that we are well prepared, as the bank has one of the strongest capital positions in the industry,” Dee said.

With Luzon in lockdown until May 15, Metrobank, the country's second largest lender in asset terms last year, said 60% of its branches remain open nationwide to service clients with a skeletal workforce. 

Apart from the closure of some branches, lenders have been forced to extend due dates on loans after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine that started last March 17. The grace period of 30 days is applicable for credit extended nationwide.

“We will continue to adjust our processes to ensure the sustained delivery of meaningful banking services; and implement the necessary measures to keep both our customers and our people safe,” Dee said.

METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Can the Philippines avoid a coronavirus-induced recession? It’s possible
7 hours ago
As the global number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 2 million mark, talks of recessions have started to rumble. Although...
Business
fbfb
As 'few' firms seek cash aid, BPOs still seen as 'one of big winners' of pandemic
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
The labor department said some BPO firms have asked for cash assistance for their employees, although the agency is unsure...
Business
fbfb
Test, test, test
By Joey Concepcion | 23 hours ago
In my previous column I emphasized how aggressive Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction testing and massive screening...
Business
fbfb
Budget carriers lose some love from stuck patrons in Q1
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Cebu Air Inc. posts a 16.5% dive on passengers, while the local unit of Malaysia-based AirAsia recorded a 9% dip.
Business
fbfb
The informal economy
By Iris Gonzales | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It can get really crazy in the supermarkets these days.
Business
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Economic losses from COVID-19 onslaught hit P700 billion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority is laying out a bounce-back plan.
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Inflation seen subdued in April
6 hours ago
The prices of basic goods and commodities likely rose between 1.9-2.7% this month due to low oil prices.
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Government eyes to restore 1-M lost jobs in 'post-COVID-19 recovery plan'
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Under the program, workers in small businesses will be prioritized, and be deployed to construction work involving state infrastructure...
Business
fbfb
9 hours ago
Megaworld earnings up 22% in 2019
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Megaworld's office leasing units propelled its net income last year.
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Globe appoints Martha Sazon as new Mynt CEO
14 hours ago
Globe has announced Martha Sazon as new CEO for Mynt.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with