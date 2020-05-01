Roque says ‘POGOs are BPOs’ as gov’t allows reopening under lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Online casino centers will partially resume operations to help raise funds for the government’s massive response to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Malacañang announced Friday, insisting that the highly controversial industry forms part of the country’s business process outsourcing sector, not the gaming sector.
In a text message to reporters, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Philippine offshore gaming operators, or POGOs, will be allowed to maintain a skeletal workforce of 30% in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).
Roque said POGOs, which are mostly manned by Chinese workers catering to punters from the mainland, will be required to disinfect their offices and screen employees for the new coronavirus before they can return to their workplace.
“POGOs are part of BPOs,” Roque said. “Proceeds of government collection will to go to COVID-19 expenditures.”
POGOs are not members of IT-Business Process Association of the Philippines, the umbrella industry group of BPOs.
In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad through service providers based here in the Philippines. These providers install the IT systems necessary for the games to be held. The Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) only collects licensing fees from these providers which in 2019 amounted to P6.115 billion.
On top of license fees, BIR started slapping a 5% franchise tax on POGO local providers in 2017, a direct result of public clamor to tighten watch on offshore gaming believed to be populated by illegal Chinese workers. Income taxes were also charged on POGO workers, and some firms were shuttered due to alleged failure to pay taxes.
The finance department collected P6.9 billion on these levies from POGOs last year, nearly triple the P2.4 billion raised in 2018.
That said, revenues collected from POGOs still fall below those collected from brick-and-mortar casinos where PAGCOR has direct supervision. In labor, data on POGO workforce remains hazy, with the tax bureau estimating about 120,000 employees, while the labor department put the figure at a lower 86,537 as of June 2019. — with Prinz Magtulis
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Offshore gaming operations will resume operations to help in the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo says.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirms this, noting that only 30% of offshore gaming workers may go back to work.
Roque adds that online gaming services are part of the BPOs, which cater to markets outside the country.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss whether or not religious activities will be allowed to resume in areas under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque says.
News5 reports that this is in response to complaints that the IATF received over its decision to allow religious activities when people are supposed to be practicing physical distancing.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools slams the government’s neglect to equally pay attention to the plight of academic and non-academic personnel of private basic and tertiary education institutions.
Based on an online survey conducted by ACT Private Schools, 4,005 or 94% of the 4,268 respondents across 65 cities and provinces in the country did not receive any financial assistance to sustain living amid prolonged lockdown.
“With the private school teachers and staff being among the most vulnerable educational sectors, the government should also pay utmost precedence to the health and welfare of privately employed educational workers nationwide, especially now that their employment is at stake more than ever because of the economic impact brought by COVID-19,” says Jonathan Geronimo, secretary-general of ACT Private Schools.
Government Service Insurance System announces it will release pensions ahead of schedule in May similar to what they did in April.
“Our pensioners will receive their pension on May 5, instead of the usual crediting date of every eighth of the month,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
“The early release of pension is one of several proactive measures we are taking to help our pensioners cope with the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” he adds.
A "We Heal As One Center" at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan has been turned over by the Iglesia Ni Cristo for use by the national government, the national task force on COVID-19 says.
The center has a 300-bed capacity.
Part of the Philippine Arena will also be used as a "Mega Swabbing Center" for testing.
