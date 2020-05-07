Economy shrinks in Q1, a first in more than 2 decades

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy shrank for the first time in more than 21 years in the first quarter, the clearest sign of damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP), the sum of all goods and services created in an economy, contracted 0.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, the first time the local economy sank to the negative territory since the fourth quarter of 1998. At the time, the economy dipped 3% year-on-year in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis.

The latest performance, announced minutes later than the original schedule of 10 a.m., was expected by observers, although some government officials hoped for some growth at the time when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to engulf the global economy, disrupted businesses and closed down cities.

In the Philippines, the government did not seal off Luzon, responsible for about 70% of GDP, until March 17, although some sectors such as tourism were already reeling from cancelled flights and empty hotel rooms two months before.

The figure cements worries the Philippine economy, which went unscathed during two financial crises in 1997 and 2008, will not get spared from the wider and bigger economic repercussions of the global health crisis brought by a disease with no known cure yet.

Economic officials are still busy recalibrating macroeconomic assumptions this year, also to take into account last month’s change on how GDP is computed. Originally, the Duterte administration wanted GDP to grow 6.5-7.5% this year until 2022, but with dismal economic climate and with the outbreak yet to be contained, those targets look way too optimistic.

The worst is yet to come. Alvin Ang, an economist at Ateneo de Manila University, said before the data was released the economy is likely to slow “much faster” this quarter than in the first three months.

“The government cannot do anything but fine tune policies now to avert a possible much bigger contraction,” Ang said in an online exchange.

This is a developing story.