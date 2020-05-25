Philstar.com's Life After Lockdown is a compendium of references on Filipinos' shift to a new normalcy during a coronavirus pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to adopt new ways of living and conducting business, but the reduced physical interactions do not mean essential institutions like the legal and justice system can stop working.

Courts will be physically open, manned by skeleton staff: Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, in Administrative Circular No. 04-2020, said courts under General Enhaced Community Quarantine — with relaxed health protocols in place — will be physically open, but will operate on skeleton staff only.

No walk-in requests will be entertained, and inquiries should be first coursed through the court through telephone or electronically as stated on this list provided by the Supreme Court.

Email addresses of courts meanwhile are posted here and here.

Lawyers for indigents: In areas under General Community Quarantine, offices of the Public Attorney’s Office will be open and will have a skeleton workforce, its chief Persida Acosta told Philstar.com.

The office may be reached through the following hotlines: (02) 8426-2075; 8426-2801; 8426-2450; 8426-2987; 8426-2683 or 8929-9436.



Groups of volunteer lawyers are offering legal assistance, in cases related to COVID-19, and may be reached through their Facebook pages such as this and this.

Filing of criminal complaints at the Department of Justice electronically is still under study, Justice Undersecretary Mark Perete, department spokesperson said.

How about inquests and preliminary investigations? It remains to be seen if the electronic inquest, which Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento allowed for Metro Manila prosecutors on March 30, will continue.

“We are currently evaluating our experience with e-inquest and assessing the possibility of migrating certain systems and procedures online (which may include the filing of complaints, petitions, and even the conduct of inquest and PI) in the new normal,” Perete also told Philstar.com.

Filing of charges or Information before municipal and regional trial courts may be done electronically.

Requirements for the posting of bail may also be electronically transmitted to the court where the judge can examine the documents and “if complete and compliant, shall sign the approval of the bail and the consequent release order," Peralta said in Administrative Order 33-2020.

READ: Supreme Court OKs electronic filing of charges, posting of bail

Will trials resume? Hearings on all pending cases may be done in-court or through videoconferencing.

Chief Justice Peralta has allowed the conduct of hearings through videoconferencing, but judges should preside from the courtroom or chambers, except in "exceptional circumstance" where the justice or judge — when vulnerable to COVID-19 — works from home.

Night and Saturday courts and hearings remain suspended until May 30.

Taking of witness testimony may also be done through videoconferencing, "akin to the taking of deposition under oral examination."

Filing of petitions, appeals, complaints, motions, pleadings and other court submissions with deadlines until May 31 are extended for 30 calendar days.

Court submissions done through electronic means within the reglementary period is allowed.

Court decisions and orders drafted before or while GCQ is in place may now be promulgated.

Service of writs and outher court processes will also proceed.

Jails and law enforcement agencies

Visits to jails remain suspended at the New Bilibid Prison, which is run by the Bureau of Corrections, and in facilities under the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology.

BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda told Philstar.com that visitation for detainees at BJMP facilities “remain temporarily suspended until we are sure that the visiting families is safe to travel and see their loved ones under our care.”



Decisions on allowing visits to BuCor penal facilities in other localities is up to their respective superintendents.

Can I get clearances from law enforcement agencies? The National Bureau of Investigation is still waiting for orders from the Department of Justice and the Inter-Agency Task Force if it would be allowed to process clearances post-lockdown.