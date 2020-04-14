Duterte assures Metro Manila residents of stable water supply this month

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the dry season already in full gear, President Duterte assured Metro Manila residents that their water supply will be kept steady for the rest of Luzon's community quarantine until April 30.

Duterte made the assurance on his third weekly report to Congress detailing how he utilized emergency powers granted him to put the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) under control. As of Tuesday afternoon, the virus has infected 4,932 individuals, 315 of whom have died.

"To curb the spread of COVID-19 with frequent handwashing and bath-taking, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has increased the water allocation of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) from 42 cubic meters per second to 46 cms until 30 April 2020," the President's report stated.

MWSS oversees the National Capital Region (NCR)'s water concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company Inc., and allocations to the regulator means it can allow that much water to flow through taps operated by the two private firms in NCR and Cavite.

The water allocation of 46 cms was in fact the original supply to water firms before it was reduced to 42 cms during a dry spell last year brought by below-normal rainfall. Fewer rains meant water in state-operated dams were depleted, triggering rotational interruptions to as late as December.

NWRB only shifted allocations back to 46 cms last March upon the declaration of state of public health emergency, and was supposed to return to 42 cms end-March before this latest extension.

In his report, Duterte indicated that water level in dams supplying Metro Manila and neighboring areas appear to be amply supplied for the month. "The PAGASA's rainfall forecasts project sustainable water supply in Angat reservoir in the coming months," the president said.

As of Tuesday, 8 a.m., MWSS said water in Angat, which supplies 97% of the capital region's water, was at 192.95 meters, down from 193.13 meters the prior day. The current level sits also comfortably above the dam's minimum operating at 180 meters.

Water in La Mesa Dam, which goes through Angat and supplement supply, was only slightly down at 77.09 meters and above its normal operating level of 80 meters.

Last March 19, Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 24 ordering state agencies and corporations to save up water and prepare supply contingency plans to prevent a repeat of last year's "water crisis."