MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The decreasing water elevation, caused by lower-than-normal rainfall, forced the utilities to implement water rationing in affected areas.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Preoccupied with coronavirus response, looming 'water crisis' adds to Duterte's worries
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — As if the government's hands are not yet full dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, a potential repeat of last year's water crisis during the current dry season is adding to the country's problems. 

Under Administrative Order No. 24, President Duterte ordered all state agencies, universities and colleges as well as government corporations to begin water conservation measures to "avert a looming water crisis."

The order, signed on Wednesday but released only on Thursday, instructed also local government units "to enact ordinances that will protect water supply" in their areas during the dry months of March to May.

The latest development comes at a crucial time for the Philippines, currently preoccupied on controlling the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). As of Thursday afternoon, there were already 217 confirmed cases, 17 of whom died.

In fact, a response to the disease was to increased Metro Manila's water allocations distributed through Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. From 42 cubic meters per second, water regulators pushed it up back to the original 46 cms last week until March 31.

That said, the Duterte government appears moving ahead with contingencies before any of Metro Manila's dams even fall short like last year, when rotational supply disruptions were common across the Metro until December. 

According to Duterte's order, water level in Angat Dam is projected to go down below minimum operating level of 180 meters from April to May. As of March 19, 8 a.m., water in Angat was at 199.58 meters, down slightly from 199.72 meters the previous day.

"There is an urgent need to implement water conservation measures to avert a looming water crisis and in order to attain at least a 20% reduction in water consumption especially within the areas served by the Angat Dam," the order said.

Angat supplies 98% of Metro Manila's water and the government has been pushing for the construction of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam in Quezon Province to augment existing water production. 

The contentious project, however, has hit many delays over concerns the dam would damage tribe lands as well as the environment. Completion of the dam has been pushed back numerous times and is now expected in 2023 when Duterte's term has already ended.

METRO MANILA WATER CRISIS PRESIDENT RODY DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will the country’s airlines go under?
By Iris Gonzales | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The coronavirus pandemic is sounding the death knell on airlines around the world. Layoffs and requests for bailouts are spreading just as fast as the virus.
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG Fund offers 3-month moratorium on all loans
6 hours ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a three-month moratorium to its member-borrowers amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Traders expect market freefall as PSE reopens
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Traders expect the stock market to go into free fall when it reopens today after a two-day coronavirus-induced shut down...
Business
fbfb
A calibrated response to COVID-19
By Rey Gamboa | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A regular reader of this column, who wishes to remain unnamed, sent in his views on the war of nations against COVID-19.
Business
fbfb
Defeating COVID-19 and keeping the economy alive
By Joey Concepcion | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The past few weeks have been a stressful time for our country.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Preoccupied with coronavirus response, looming 'water crisis' adds to Duterte's worries
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
The government is moving to prevent a repeat of last year's water shortage in the National Capital Region.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
2 hours ago
SM Supermalls waives tenant rentals nationwide
2 hours ago
The SM Supermalls announced on Wednesday that it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14,...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Local airlines want government assistance on credit schemes
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The local airline industry, which has been taking a heavy beating due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
BDO defers P5 billion bond issuance
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has put on hold its planned P5 billion bond issuance to allow investors to reassess their investment and...
Business
fbfb
Power coops ordered to ensure stable electricity supply
By Danessa Rivera | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Electrification Administration has directed all electric cooperatives to ensure continuous delivery of electricity services to their consumers as the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with