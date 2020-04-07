MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PPA general manager Jay Santiago said the shutdown could happen if cargo owners and consignees continue to disregard calls to withdraw cleared, ready for delivery, and overstaying cargoes.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Shippers told to remove 'overstaying' cargoes in choked Manila ports
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority on Tuesday called on cargo shippers and consignees (recipients) to pull out "overstaying cargoes" clogging Manila ports, with yard utilization reportedly exceeding 90%.

"The last time we called the attention of cargo shippers, and consignees, they pulled out their overstaying cargoes and we reached 75% utilization. Now, it is over 90% again. I am again appealing to you— be consistent in pulling out your overstaying cargoes to make much-needed space in our ports," Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a Tuesday release.

Tugade said that if left uncontrolled, the port congestion will lead to cargo delays that in turn would impact commodity prices amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This congestion will not only limit the movement of cargoes in our ports, it will also result to delays of cargo delivery, which will affect prices of goods, and that's not what we want right now, or ever.”.

In response, authorities are targeting an estimated 60% yard utilization suited for "ideal operation."

Previously, the DOTr and PPA asked cargo owners and receivers to pull out containers in the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and the Manila South Harbor, which were said to have reached as much as 96 to 98% utilization.

RELATED: Overstaying cargoes continue to plague Manila ports

Meanwhile, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said they are coordinating with the Bureau of Customs regarding more than 800 overstaying refrigerated containers or “reefers” at the MICT.

“Reefers staying at the terminal for more than 30 days and are not withdrawn by April 14, 2020 will be considered abandoned by the BOC and will be disposed of in accordance with law," Santiago said, citing Joint Administrative Order 20-01.

“If we continue to ignore calls to withdraw even only those cleared, ready for delivery, and overstaying cargoes, our ports are in danger of total collapse, resulting in full-blown port congestion, or worst, a shutdown, and consequently a shortage in the much-needed goods and supplies which are expected to address the demands of the market.”

Port officials have since temporarily authorized an area at the Manila North Harbor for the "immediate and accelerated transfer of all overstaying foreign containers already cleared for delivery or withdrawal" in order to smoothen MICT operations during the lockdown.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE PORTS AUTHORITY PPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aid woes reveal Philippines failed to learn its lessons
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
A total of 17.96 million households nationwide are bound to benefit from the social amelioration package.
Business
fbfb
Businesses back 2-week Luzon lockdown extension —survey
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
Entrepreneurs are the latest people to express support to a lengthening of the Luzon lockdown.
Business
fbfb
Sun Life Foundation donates digital life insurance to health workers
7 hours ago
The Sun Life Foundation is providing up to P75 million in digital life insurance for all medical frontliners including their...
Business
fbfb
Clarity on BSP tax exemptions under RA 11211
By Razor U. Bucatcat | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or the BSP was established on July 3, 1993 under Republic Act (RA) No. 7653, otherwise known as The New Central Bank Act, as the central monetary authority of the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
Businesses support 2-wk extension of quarantine
By Iris Gonzales | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 90 percent of some 200 entrepreneurs, business owners and executives of large and medium companies operating in Luzon who participated in an informal survey support the extension of the Luzon-wide quarantine...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Home-quarantined consumers, shuttered businesses start to slow inflation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Inflation slowed in March, but it is not a reason to celebrate as consumer prices decelerated due to dismal consumption.
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Megawide confident of completing new Clark passenger terminal
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Despite the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp....
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Index soars by 224 points
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The stock market soared by more than 200 points yesterday, opening the week on a strong note.
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
ERC allows reduction of transmission rates
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to reduce transmission rates this year to lower electricity rates.
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
BSP earnings up 18% in 2019
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The net income of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas went up by 18.2 percent to a record high of P47.1 billion last year from...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with