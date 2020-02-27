Globe provides fast and reliable internet to the public for free!

MANILA, Philippines — More than fueling our smartphones, we utilize WiFi and mobile data so we could go about our tasks without delays and hiccups. In our fast-paced society, time is of the essence.

Ever hoped you could make things better by getting internet access anywhere you need it, and—best of all—for free? With Globe, this becomes a possibility.

Get a hold of Globe's free WiFi service in over 2,700 locations nationwide. These include malls, coffee shops, restaurants, convenience stores, transport hubs and more—where you do a lot of your online tasks and social media activities.

Maximize your day, every day

With Globe's Free GoWiFi access, do more with your online life. Here’s how:

1. Maintain ‘presence’

Impress superiors by being at their beck and call especially when urgent business matters arise. Send emails and keep important correspondences with clients and customers, especially when you’ve stepped out of the office.

2. Submission on the dot

Students scrambling about trying to beat deadlines no longer have to fret. If you’re more comfortable doing important homework or school projects outside without having to panic for internet access, then now, by all means, go ahead and do it at your favorite third place and be more productive.

3. Level up your grinding

De-stressing through gaming? Load up and farm for points in order to beat enemies and bosses for hours with your free access.

4. On top of shopping hacks

Worried you might miss deals and discounts from your favorite stores? Now you don’t have to! Get a chance to tick of wish list entries as the discounts come as the notifications pop up on your phone.

5. Keeping folks in the know

Get in touch with your family and friends online whenever and wherever you’re hanging out or doing important school work with friends.

6. Listen to your heart's content

Waiting time in PUV terminals can be so stressful, even so after a tiring day at work. Disconnect with your surrounding, plug those earphones in, open your Spotify, and play your most relaxing—or exciting—playlist. Listen to your heart's content with free connectivity.

GoWiFi for go-getters

With Globe's Free GoWiFi, get free internet access of up to 1GB that is bundled with your GoSURF50, 299, 599, 999, 1299, 1999 and 2499 subscriptions.

To connect, go to a GoWiFi Zone and follow these four easy steps:

Open the WiFi Settings of your WiFi-enabled device Connect to “@FreeGoWiFi” or “@[establishment]_FreeGoWiFi” Register and wait for the SMS verification Select a WiFi offer Confirm and start surfing

You can also get additional 1GB of GoWiFi when you purchase any GoSurf and EasySurf packages. To know more, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/gowifi.html?idTab=MXzTed&indexTab=x8bvpK.