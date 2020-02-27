MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
With Globe's Free GoWiFi access, do more with your online life.
Photo by tirachardz / Freepik.com
Globe provides fast and reliable internet to the public for free!
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than fueling our smartphones, we utilize WiFi and mobile data so we could go about our tasks without delays and hiccups. In our fast-paced society, time is of the essence.

Ever hoped you could make things better by getting internet access anywhere you need it, and—best of all—for free? With Globe, this becomes a possibility.

Get a hold of Globe's free WiFi service in over 2,700 locations nationwide. These include malls, coffee shops, restaurants, convenience stores, transport hubs and more—where you do a lot of your online tasks and social media activities.

Maximize your day, every day

With Globe's Free GoWiFi access, do more with your online life. Here’s how:

1. Maintain ‘presence’

Impress superiors by being at their beck and call especially when urgent business matters arise. Send emails and keep important correspondences with clients and customers, especially when you’ve stepped out of the office.

2. Submission on the dot

Students scrambling about trying to beat deadlines no longer have to fret. If you’re more comfortable doing important homework or school projects outside without having to panic for internet access, then now, by all means, go ahead and do it at your favorite third place and be more productive.

3. Level up your grinding

De-stressing through gaming? Load up and farm for points in order to beat enemies and bosses for hours with your free access.

4. On top of shopping hacks

Worried you might miss deals and discounts from your favorite stores? Now you don’t have to! Get a chance to tick of wish list entries as the discounts come as the notifications pop up on your phone.

5. Keeping folks in the know

Get in touch with your family and friends online whenever and wherever you’re hanging out or doing important school work with friends.

6. Listen to your heart's content

Waiting time in PUV terminals can be so stressful, even so after a tiring day at work. Disconnect with your surrounding, plug those earphones in, open your Spotify, and play your most relaxing—or exciting—playlist. Listen to your heart's content with free connectivity.  

GoWiFi for go-getters

With Globe's Free GoWiFi, get free internet access of up to 1GB that is bundled with your GoSURF50, 299, 599, 999, 1299, 1999 and 2499 subscriptions. 

To connect, go to a GoWiFi Zone and follow these four easy steps:

  1. Open the WiFi Settings of your WiFi-enabled device
  2. Connect to “@FreeGoWiFi” or “@[establishment]_FreeGoWiFi”
  3. Register and wait for the SMS verification 
  4. Select a WiFi offer
  5. Confirm and start surfing

 

You can also get additional 1GB of GoWiFi when you purchase any GoSurf and EasySurf packages. To know more, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/gowifi.html?idTab=MXzTed&indexTab=x8bvpK.

GLOBE GLOBE GOWIFI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Goodbye China, hello Japan
By Rey Gamboa | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
With uncertainties threatening China’s – and the world’s – economy resulting from the still raging COVID-19 virus, the Duterte administration would be better placed to not expect funding discussions...
Business
fbfb
We’re facing an economic pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
In October 1347, a ship returning from China sailed into the Sicilian port of Messina, with most of its crew dead after succumbing to a mysterious disease on the journey, so goes the story.
Business
fbfb
Wage increases lowest and farthest apart during Duterte administration — think tank
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's track record in increasing wages fare a lot worse then previous heads of states, an economic think...
Business
fbfb
The real democracy
By Joey Concepcion | 20 hours ago
Last Tuesday, I was invited as the guest of honor to the annual commemoration of the historical 1986 People Power EDSA Revolution....
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to impact on Philippines growth — Capital Economics
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Despite being relatively insulated from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019, the Philippines will likely see slower...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sans guidelines, Philippines struggles to enforce Korea travel ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The release schedule of the document implementing the travel ban is crucial, as immigration officials grappled for clues on...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Catch-up spending plan pays off, pushes deficit beyond cap
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
The government managed to top its fiscal deficit ceiling in 2019 despite the delayed approval of the national budget on the...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
11 hours ago
Digital bank offers biggest annual interest rate to boost your savings
By Gerald Dizon | 11 hours ago
CIMB Bank PH, an all-digital, multi-awarded mobile-first bank, offers a 4% annual interest rate when you open an UpSave Savings...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Pandemic fears jolt global markets; PSEi falls below 7,000
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Global markets took a beating yesterday as fears escalated that the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak would worsen into a...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Term deposit rates ease further
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Term deposit rates eased across the board anew, as investors anticipate more interest rate cuts amid the impact of the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with