PayMaya steps up cashless adoption

MANILA, Philippines — PayMaya Philippines Inc. is stepping up its campaign to encourage more Filipinos to adopt cashless payment through the PayMaya app.

PayMaya launched yesterday its “BalikBayad” campaign which is eyed to follow the success of its “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!” initiative in 2019.

BalikBayad, a creative transliteration of the word cashback, highlights the many cashback that users can get whenever they pay with PayMaya.

“The response to our ‘Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!’ campaign last year has been overwhelming, and we’re glad that more Filipinos are discovering how easy, convenient, and joyful it is to pay using PayMaya,” Mark Jason Dee, head of growth and marketing of PayMaya, said.

“As we work to bring even more features and services to PayMaya we’re excited to introduce the most rewarding mobile wallet in the Philippines today to even more users nationwide with the ‘BalikBayad’ campaign,” he said.

For this month alone, PayMaya said users can get as much as P6,000 in cashback when they participate in the mobile wallet’s various promos for bills payment, buying load, paying for goods and services via QR, online shopping, and sending money, among many others.

PayMaya has also expanded the list of merchants and establishments under its PayMaya Preferred program, which gives additional cashback to users who scan to pay with PayMaya QR on top of the regular cashback that they usually receive.

Through rewards such as cashback, PayMaya said more users would be enticed to learn and experience paying with cashless methods.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is aiming to increase the share of cashless transactions to 30 percent from the original 20 percent target by 2020 as the government beefs up efforts to promote digital finance to more Filipinos.

PayMaya, the financial technology arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations, has been proving that digital payments experience is better than cash by offering more convenience and better rewards.

Aside from getting monetary rewards in the form of cashback every time they pay, users are also able to make more time and experience greater convenience when they use PayMaya.

“PayMaya users can definitely look forward to even more features and services that will give them more convenient ways to pay as well as awesome rewards in the months to come,” Dee said.