Virtus awards to celebrate ‘decade of distinction’ in 10th edition

Stage during the launch of the 10th Virtus Awards at the Lanson Place Mall of Asia on April 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — For the 10th time this year, Virtus Awards will once again honor the best hotel sales and marketing talents in the Philippines.

Last April 25, the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines launched the 10th edition of Virtus Awards with the theme “A Decade of Distinction.”

The HSMA said the awards, with gala dinner, slated for October 11, will be its “most grandiose celebration yet.”

“Today we begin our year-long celebration of Virtus Awards' 10th year. This event has evolved into a Legacy Program that has sustained hotels and resorts through the ups and downs of the industry,” Rose Libongco, Virtus Awards chair, said.

Libongco also said that the upcoming celebration is momentous for the organization as it is also HSMA’s 45th anniversary. She added that within the decade of recognizing hospitality industry’s best, the Virtus has also earned high regard and respect for the travel industry.

"Our high standards have remained unchanged, whether for nominees, guidelines, or our well-chosen reputable judges, who remain anonymous except to the Virtus Core Team until announcement day. Winners are also immediately chosen by the end of judging day — but revealed only on Awards night," the Virtus chair said.

The HSMA also officially opened the floor for nominations and announced that there will be three categories to honor the Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate.

The nominations will be accepted until August 2. The judging, on the other hand, will take place in Crimson Hotel in Filinvest City, Muntinlupa on August 24.

During the launch, past winners of the Virtus Awards encouraged colleagues in the hotel industry to join Virtus, citing that it boosted their team’s confidence and inspired them to pursue excellence in serving the travel industry..

According to HSMA Public Relations Director Cielo Reboredo, winning the Virtus for Outstanding Sales & Marketing Leader at the 2015 Virtus Awards paved the way for her to secure an executive position at the world-class resort-casino Okada Manila, where she was part of its pre-opening team and now sits as Vice President (VP) for Sales and Marketing

"Being recognized by industry peers and influential leaders in the hospitality sector is a priceless honor. This recognition becomes a part of HSMA's history and is a valuable gift for yourself, your family, and fellow hoteliers," said Reboredo.

"It has ignited an even greater inspiration and motivation within me to enhance my skills in the Sales and Marketing field continuously. Winning the award has not only made me a role model for my team but also for countless hoteliers in the Sales and Marketing industry, encouraging them to never give up and to approach their work with passion,” she added.

HSMA VP Amie Villena, 2017 Outstanding Sales & Marketing Leader awardee when she was director of Sales at Bellevue Hotel Manila, and now director of Sales and Marketing at Four Points by Sheraton Palawan, Puerto Princesa, said that striving for Virtus Award is worthwhile as it “recognizes excellence in sales and marketing, boosts industry credibility, opens up career opportunities, provides networking chances, and fosters personal and professional growth.”

“Winning this award is prestigious because it showcases your exceptional work and leadership," Villena added.

Michee Crudo, 2022 Outstanding Sales & Marketing Leader Awardee and Director of Sales, for Novotel Manila Araneta City and Ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, likewise agreed and said that Filipino hospitality and resilience must start from them.

Key note speaker Captain Stanley Ng, President and Chief Operating Officer of Philippine Airlines, also acknowledged the importance of sales and marketing. He said that while he is from the aviation industry, he understands that as part of the travel industry, knowing the products they offer and their target market is a significant part of their job, more than being “customer-centric.”

The 10th Virtus Awards is co-presented by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board, with the support of Atlantis, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila and Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila.