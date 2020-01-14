Taal eruption at hand: Companies urged to suspend work

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang at past midnight announced the suspension of Monday work at government offices in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea directed government agencies and schools to cancel work and classes except frontline response agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services.

The announcement came following state seismologists' warning of the hazardous eruption of the Taal Volcano within hours or days.

Companies were also advised to ensure that their employees are not put in harm's way after the Department of Health warned of the health risks of ashfall from the non-magma explosion of the volcano on Sunday.

The ashfall reached the urban areas of Metro Manila as well as the Batanes Group of Islands in the extereme north of the country. Ash from the volcano can irritate the skin, nose and eyes and the public are advised to wear masks and protect their eyes.

READ: DOH cautions public on effects of Taal ashfall

"The private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees," Malacañang said in an advisory.