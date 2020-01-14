MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Undated photo of the skyline of Makati City in Metro Manila, Philippines
JC Gellidon via Unsplash/CC0
Taal eruption at hand: Companies urged to suspend work
(Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 12:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang at past midnight announced the suspension of Monday work at government offices in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea directed government agencies and schools to cancel work and classes except frontline response agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services.

The announcement came following state seismologists' warning of the hazardous eruption of the Taal Volcano within hours or days.

Companies were also advised to ensure that their employees are not put in harm's way after the Department of Health warned of the health risks of ashfall from the non-magma explosion of the volcano on Sunday.

The ashfall reached the urban areas of Metro Manila as well as the Batanes Group of Islands in the extereme north of the country. Ash from the volcano can irritate the skin, nose and eyes and the public are advised to wear masks and protect their eyes.

READ: DOH cautions public on effects of Taal ashfall

"The private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees," Malacañang said in an advisory.

SALVADOR MEDIALDEA TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japan wants to fast-track rail projects
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Japan has signified its intention to help fast-track ongoing railway projects in the country, the Department of Transportation...
Business
fb tw
LIST: Canceled flights for January 12 due to bad weather
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
PAGASA said cloudy skies, light rains and isolated rain showers are expected in the country due to the amihan and an LPA...
Business
fb tw
Sponsored
Want to win P14B playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
2 days ago
Want to win P14 billion online? Join the American Powerball lottery and it might just change your life forever.
Business
fb tw
Postponing the inevitable
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A problem which our government kept on pushing to the back burner has finally reared its ugly head.
Business
fb tw
Be a specialist
By Francis J. Kong | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Business people love taking risks.
Business
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Peso may weaken to 52.5 to $1 this year’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso may weaken against the dollar this year after emerging as the second best performing currency in the region and ending...
Business
fb tw
Middle East crisis may stop monetary easing in ASPAC
By Czeriza Valencia | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The worsening of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East can put a stop to monetary policy easing in the Asia-Pacific as many countries in Asia are vulnerable to the impact of higher oil import prices on retail...
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
DOF approves draft IRR for REIT
By Iris Gonzales | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There are no more stumbling blocks to the issuance of the new implementing rules and regulations for the Real Estate Investment Trust Act, industry sources said last week.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Filinvest to issue P15 Billion fixed rate retail bonds
By Iris Gonzales | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Filinvest Development Corp., the listed conglomerate of the Gotianun family, plans to issue up to P15 billion in fixed rate retail bonds.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Philippine, less vulnerable to Middle East conflicts
By Wilson Sy | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Markets were rattled when US President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike which killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with