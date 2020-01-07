MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
water companies
This file photo shows a caretaker checking water meters in Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Duterte to water firms: Accept new contracts or face gov’t takeover
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte has told Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. to accept the new water contracts prepared by the government or risk having their concession deals terminated.

Duterte has verbally attacked both Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services Inc. after a Singapore-based arbitration panel ordered the Philippine government to indemnify the two water providers for losses they suffered from an unenforced rate hike.

The president has accused both companies of having government contracts with "onerous" provisions that are disadvantageous to the public.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the Philippines’ water regulator, has rescinded the 15-year extension of the water concession deals, derailing the two utilities’ long-term plans.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo warned both Manynilad and Manila Water that the government will take over the water sector and jail those involved in the crafting of the present contracts should the two firms reject the new agreements.

The existing contracts will expire in 2022.

“The chief executive is giving the water concessionaires the option of accepting the new contracts without any guarantee of not being criminally prosecuted together with those who conspired to craft the very onerous contracts which are void ab initio for violating the Constitution and the laws of the land,” Panelo said.

“Should Maynilad and Manila Water refuse to accept the new agreements, the chief executive will order the cancellation of their present water contracts,” he added.

In 1997, Manila Water and Maynilad took over the water sector and improved services in the capital, which previously suffered from hours of shortages after the state-run MWSS inefficiently allocated water.

Justice Secretary Mernardo Guevarra earlier said the government will only consider giving the contracts to other water providers should renegotiation with the current concessionaires collapse.

“We have to go to court so that the rescission [of the contracts] may be actually done,” Guevarra said.

As of 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, shares in Ayala-led Manila Water were up 14.17%.

Meanwhile, shares in Metro Pacific Investments Corp. — which holds the majority of economic interest in Maynilad — were up 3.44% while DMCI Holding Inc., a shareholder of Maynilad, climbed 5.38%.

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan, the chairman of Maynilad, is also chief executive of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

MANILA WATER COMPANY INC. MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN's franchise problems seen threatening investor confidence
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks against media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corp. could spook investors at a time more infrastructure...
Business
fb tw
ING sees higher inflation, bond yields
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank expects inflation and bond yields to rise as a result of a stronger economic performance for...
Business
fb tw
A serious look at motorcycle ride-hailing
By Rey Gamboa | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The story goes that in 2016, a Singaporean working in the Grab Philippines office got fed up with Metro Manila’s traffic jams and thus decided to launch Angkas, a motorcycle hailing service that offered a more...
Business
fb tw
Robinsons consolidates retail units
By Iris Gonzales | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Gokongwei-owned retail giant Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) is merging several of its retail companies with Robinsons’ Supermarket Corp.
Business
fb tw
Regulatory uncertainty seen as biggest risk to market
By Iris Gonzales | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The regulatory risks faced by the country’s water concessionaires as a result of President Duterte’s tirades are considered the biggest threats to the Philippine stock market this year.
Business
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
Grab ‘seriously’ eyes revival of GrabBike
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Grab Philippines said Tuesday it was “seriously” eyeing the revival of its motorcycle taxi service as the country’s...
Business
fb tw
16 hours ago
US-Iran tension downplayed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and private economists yesterday downplayed the impact of the US-Iran conflict on the country’s...
Business
fb tw
16 hours ago
Geopolitical conflict sends stocks lower
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Local share prices slid along with their regional counterparts amid the lingering geopolitical tensions resulting from the...
Business
fb tw
16 hours ago
Poorest households hit by rise in inflation in November
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
Consumer prices for the country’s poorest households rose at a faster pace in November 2019, with prices accelerating...
Business
fb tw
16 hours ago
Philippine, Cambodia working on double taxation deal
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The Philippines and Cambodia are conducting negotiations for an agreement which seeks to prevent double taxation on individuals...
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with