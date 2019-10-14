TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cebu Pacific said the new route would cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel, while also enhancing the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, which includes the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.
File
Cebu Pacific pioneers direct Clark-Guangzhou flights
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific will further strengthen its network to China with the launch of direct flights between Clark and Guangzhou next month.

With the upcoming service, the Gokongwei-owned low cost airline will become the first local carrier to link the two cities.

Flights for the new Clark-Guangzhou route would commence by Nov. 11 and would operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday).

Cebu Pacific said the new route would cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel, while also enhancing the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, which includes the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

 “With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers. They can conveniently attend mega-trade events such as the popular Canton Trade Fair,” Cebu Pacific vice president for commercial Alex Reyes said.

 “Chinese tourists will also be able to access the wonderful attractions that Luzon has to offer. From Clark, the Mt. Pinatubo adventure trek is within a few hours’ drive away,” Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific currently flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen.

Clark, meanwhile, is seen as Cebu Pacific’s fastest growing hub in the next five years given ongoing improvements and expansion in the Clark International Airport.

The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark.

Last August, Cebu Pacific inaugurated three new flights from Clark International Airport, namely to Bacolod, Iloilo and Narita, Japan.

Guangzhou, for its part, is one of China’s nine National Central Cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development.

It is an ideal destination for e-commerce micro-retailers and starting businessmen as well as for leisure travelers.

Cebu Pacific  has a 72-aircraft fleet comprised of two Airbus A321neo, seven A321ceo, one A320neo, 33 A320ceo, eight A330ceo, eight ATR 72-500s, and 13 ATR 72-600s.

It offers flights to a number domestic as well as international destinations that cuts across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

CEBU PACIFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IMF: Non-US banks have $1.4 trillion at risk in the event of shock
5 hours ago
Should a new crisis erupt on world markets, non-US banks will struggle to cover their debts, which have increased since the...
Business
Noah’s Ark 2.0
By Francis J. Kong | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
In the year 2019, the Lord came unto Noah, who was now living in the Philippines and said: “Once again, the earth has become wicked and over-populated, and I see the end of all flesh before me.”
Business
The solution to PUJ modernization
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
“Mamatay kayo sa gutom” (“Starve to death”) is not the only alternative to the modernization of public utility jeepneys (PUJs).
Business
Shopping online
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With the Christmas season fast approaching, expect many Filipinos to turn to online shopping once more just to avoid the mad rush and traffic.
Business
Direct-selling scheme eyed for rice farmers
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Agriculture are proposing a direct-selling scheme for rice in a bid...
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
RedPoint marks new milestone for AirAsia
2 hours ago
Philippines AirAsia’s newest office at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, called RedPoint, would raise...
Business
2 hours ago
Shang Residences at Wack Wack raises benchmark for luxury living
2 hours ago
As property demands are highest in the central business districts, potential buyers—especially those who are after luxury—have...
Business
AUB secures high credit rating
October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Asia United Bank Corp. obtained a high credit rating of PRS Aa plus from local credit watchdog Philippine Rating Services corp.
2 hours ago
Business
Christmas in October? SMEs get festive boost from Facebook event
October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Small-to-medium businesses looking for smart ways to gear up for the festive season gathered at Facebook’s Festive Bootcamp in Manila last week. Participants brushed up on their digital marketing know-how and...
2 hours ago
Business
Philippines joining ASEAN Single Window platform by year-end
By Mary Grace Padin | October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines is expected to join by the end of the year an integrated online platform which seeks to ease trade and customs processes within the Southeast Asian region, the Department of Finance said over the...
2 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with