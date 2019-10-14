Cebu Pacific pioneers direct Clark-Guangzhou flights

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific will further strengthen its network to China with the launch of direct flights between Clark and Guangzhou next month.

With the upcoming service, the Gokongwei-owned low cost airline will become the first local carrier to link the two cities.

Flights for the new Clark-Guangzhou route would commence by Nov. 11 and would operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday).

Cebu Pacific said the new route would cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel, while also enhancing the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, which includes the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

“With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers. They can conveniently attend mega-trade events such as the popular Canton Trade Fair,” Cebu Pacific vice president for commercial Alex Reyes said.

“Chinese tourists will also be able to access the wonderful attractions that Luzon has to offer. From Clark, the Mt. Pinatubo adventure trek is within a few hours’ drive away,” Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific currently flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen.

Clark, meanwhile, is seen as Cebu Pacific’s fastest growing hub in the next five years given ongoing improvements and expansion in the Clark International Airport.

The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark.

Last August, Cebu Pacific inaugurated three new flights from Clark International Airport, namely to Bacolod, Iloilo and Narita, Japan.

Guangzhou, for its part, is one of China’s nine National Central Cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development.

It is an ideal destination for e-commerce micro-retailers and starting businessmen as well as for leisure travelers.

Cebu Pacific has a 72-aircraft fleet comprised of two Airbus A321neo, seven A321ceo, one A320neo, 33 A320ceo, eight A330ceo, eight ATR 72-500s, and 13 ATR 72-600s.

It offers flights to a number domestic as well as international destinations that cuts across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.