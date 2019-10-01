TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Prices of palay can go as low as P7 per kilogram in Isabela and Tarlac provinces, Bantay Bigas said.
Andy G. Zapata Jr./File
Groups ask DA for higher palay buying price, better terms for rice farmers
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers groups on Tuesday urged the Department of Agriculture help poor and small-scale tillers by raising the buying price of palay and to make it easier for them to sell their harvest.

The groups made their demands at a protest-dialogue with Agriculture Secretary William Dar at the DA office in Quezon City.

Bantay Bigas said a commitment by the National Food Authority Council to raise the price that the government buys palay to P19 is a victory for farmers but added the price in some areas is still at P10 to P12 per kilogram

Prices can go as low as P7 per kilogram in Isabela and Tarlac provinces, the group said.

"[N]ananatili ang panawagan na itaas ang bili sa palay nang hindi bababa sa P20 kada kilo para madagdagan ang kita ng mga magsasaka sa harap ng napakataas na gastos sa pagsasaka at ng pangunahing bilihin," Cathy Estavillo, Bantay Bigas spokesperson, said.

(The call to raise the buying price of palay to no lower than P20 per kilo remains so our farmers will earn more in the face of the rising cost of farming and the prices of basic goods)

Dar, as Agriculture secretary, is chairperson of the NFA Council

NFA asked to accomodate small-scale farmers

She also said that NFA requirements should be less stringent to "accommodate small-scale and poor farmers who can't afford drying and delivery of their palay to NFA buying stations."

In order to sell their produce, farmers need to get a passbook from the NFA, the National Federation of Peasant Women (Amihan) said in a press release.

Requirements include an application form, a community tax certificate, three copies of a 1x1 picture, and certification on landholding from the Municipal Agriculture Office.

The palay they sell must also have a moisture content of 14% and purity of 95-100% to be bought at P19 per kilogram. Palay with a higher moisture or lower purity is bought at lower prices.  

Farmers also incur additional production costs by bringing their harvest to buying stations and due to the inaccessibility of drying facilities, Bantay Bigas said.

Call to repeal rice tariffication

Amihan and Bantay Bigas said they will continue to monitor rice and palay prices as harvest season draws near. 

The peasant groups also renewed their calls to repeal Republic Act 11203, or the Rice Tariffication Law, which removed quantitative restrictions on the volume of imported rice. Bantay Bigas said removign the limits on rice importation has hurt rice farmers.

The protest dialogue is part of a series of protests and activities in October, which activists and farmers mark as Peasant Month. 

AMIHAN-NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PEASANT WOMEN BANTAY BIGAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Total disrespect for taxpayers
By Boo Chanco | 4 days ago
Our public officials today totally disrespect us, the taxpayers.
Business
Megaworld to build P1.8-billion full-scale mall in Pampanga
By Iris Gonzales | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Megaworld is investing P1.8 billion to build its first full-scale mall in Central Luzon.
Business
Jollibee keen on US, China expansion
By Iris Gonzales | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is unfazed by the ongoing trade war between the US and China and its negative impact on both countries as it targets to expand in the two biggest economies in the...
Business
SBMA moves to foreclose Ocean Adventure
By Ric Sapnu | 2 days ago
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is moving to repossess Ocean Adventure and its related facilities due to multiple...
Business
Bloomberry ordered to pay damages to former Solaire management firm
By Iris Gonzales | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Bloomberry Resorts Corp. has been ordered to pay damages for the termination of the management agreement between its subsidiaries and GGAM.
Business
Latest
14 hours ago
PCC clears P62-billion Pasay reclamation project
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has given its approval to the joint venture between the group composed of Udenna...
Business
14 hours ago
Inflation seen falling to 1% in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Inflation may decline to as low as one percent in September from 1.7 percent in August with the higher oil prices due to the...
Business
British business group pushes changes in retail trade liberalization
By Louella Desiderio | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
A group of British firms operating in the country is pushing for the approval of amendments to the retail trade liberalization act to enable the country to attract more investments particularly from the UK.
14 hours ago
Business
14 hours ago
Tax payments soon allowed via PayMaya
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
PayMaya Philippines Inc., the digital financial services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations, is powering the government’s...
Business
Stocks open weaker on lack of catalysts
By Iris Gonzales | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
The stock market opened the week on a weak note, still unable to find the right catalyst to move back to higher grounds.
14 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with