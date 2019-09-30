TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Pasay City
In a statement, the PCC said the transaction “will not likely result in substantial lessening of competition.”
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Competition watchdog clears joint venture for Pasay reclamation project
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission said Monday it approved a joint venture between the Pasay City Government and Pasay Harbor City Corp. for a land reclamation project in the municipal waters of the highly urbanized city.

In a statement, the PCC said the transaction “will not likely result in substantial lessening of competition.”

“This is because the transaction will create a new market for commercial and residential real estate within the City of Pasay,” the anti-trust body said.

“The Commission resolves to take no further action with respect to the proposed Transaction,” it added.

Under the agreement, the Pasay City government will give the rights to reclaim on its municipal waters covering 265 hectares while Pasay Harbor City will fully finance all land reclamation works and expenses.

Pasay Harbor City is a consortium composed of Udenna Development Corp. (UDEVCO), Ulticon Builders Inc. and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The group submitted its venture as an unsolicited proposal to develop a part of Manila Bay facing Pasay City waters.

MANILA BAY RECLAMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Traffic: Is relief in sight?
By Boo Chanco | September 30, 2019 - 12:00am
What to do about traffic relief has become so muddled that transport officials are so shell shocked to do anything. Let me try to bring everything into perspective since I have been covering this for decades.
Business
Total disrespect for taxpayers
By Boo Chanco | 3 days ago
Our public officials today totally disrespect us, the taxpayers.
Business
Lower oil prices — bullish for the Philippines
By Wilson Sy | September 30, 2019 - 12:00am
In our article three weeks ago, we cited lower crude oil prices as one of the key reasons to remain bullish on the Philippines (see Bullish on the Philippines, Sept. 9).
Business
SBMA moves to foreclose Ocean Adventure
By Ric Sapnu | 1 day ago
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is moving to repossess Ocean Adventure and its related facilities due to multiple...
Business
The Marcoses and the old central bank
By Iris Gonzales | September 30, 2019 - 12:00am
There is nobody like Imelda Romualdez Marcos, the extraordinary daughter of the south, she of legendary beauty, of perfect pompador hair, of unparalleled glamor and one with insatiable lust for everything extra...
Business
Latest
55 minutes ago
Bangko Sentral sees benign September inflation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 55 minutes ago
Inflation likely eased further in September on lower rice prices and power rates during the month, the Bangko Sentral sa...
Business
2 hours ago
WOCEE and WOSAS 2019 welcome the future of technology, security
2 hours ago
Worldbex Services International – the country’s leading events and expositions organizer – returned with...
Business
3 hours ago
Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago
Global fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar...
Business
4 hours ago
Biz groups, DOF clash on job impact of 'rationalizing' tax incentives
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The Department of Finance has maintained that the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act, or CITIRA...
Business
7 hours ago
Manila Water customers to see higher rates in October
7 hours ago
Customers of Manila Water Company, Inc. will see higher rates on their bills to reflect recent swings in foreign exchange...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with