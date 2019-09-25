TECHNOLOGY
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines hopes to connect government agencies and members of the private sector to come up with sustainable programs to address issues concerning the transportation industry.
File Photo/Russell Palma
Transport and road expo looks into holistic solution to Philippine traffic
(The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) projected that traffic congestion in Metro Manila would cost the Philippines P5.4 billion every day by 2035. That is, if no solution would be reinforced.

Moreover, the cost to the economy is not the only issue but also the effects on the workforce in the grassroots.

Government agencies in charge of road infrastructure and transportation, as well as the private sector have been trying—and implementing—different types of solutions to address the worsening traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

A more holistic approach will be discussed at the two-day The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines, set on October 1  and 2 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Philippines.

Dedicated to improving roads and traffic in the country, the expo hopes to connect government agencies and members of the private sector to come up with sustainable programs to address issues concerning the transportation industry.

It will gather the government and private sectors to show how infrastructure, innovations, and technological solutions create economic strategies with effective and sustainable transportation systems.

Over 100 exhibitors and 1,500 participants will be in the expo to showcase the latest solutions from across Asia and around the world.

The companies aim to introduce and provide various solutions and services to road planning, building and operating the ecosystem utilizing the latest in technology and best practices of cities that have become models of well-thought-out urban planning.

The Philippine government has been aggressively investing in and building infrastructure, as well as exploring the intelligent transport system.

Listen for free to the 120 speakers across seven tracks who will cover bridges, electric vehicles, infrastructure, smart mobility, safety and parking, traffic management, tunnels, and urban transportation.

Matthew Schultz, president of the Australian Smart Communities Association, Mark Richmund de Leon, officer in charge and Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Department of Transportation, and Secretary Silvestre Bello III of the Department of Labor and Employment, will give their keynote addresses.

Angeline Tham, chief executive officer of app-based motorcycle taxi service Angkas, and George Royeca, head of Regulatory and Public Affairs of Angkas, will discuss about the role of safe and inclusive mobility options in building more sustainable cities, and how an effective public-private partnership would be able to beat the worsening traffic in the metropolis respectively.

By gathering all the stakeholders in the transport industry, the conference is looking at addressing not only road worthiness and economic impact of traffic congestion but also improving driver satisfaction and promoting a more sustainable form of transport such as electronic or hybrid vehicles.

The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines is also made possible through the partnership with the Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, the Land Transportation and Franchising Board, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

 

The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines is free to the public. For more information and registration, log in to www.terrapinn.com/roadstrafficexpoph2019.

