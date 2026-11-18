Eala set to sweeten banner season with homecoming

The Philippines’ Alexandra Eala celebrates after beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in their women's singles semi-final match at the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong on November 7, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A celebration of her career-best world ranking and a rare team-up with fellow champion athlete Caloy Yulo await Alex Eala in her homecoming set on December 8 at the Philippine Arena.

Finally speaking on her rise to No. 15 at the end of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) season last week, Eala on Wednesday said it’s a dream she had never imagined of realizing this early in her just-blooming career.

“If this is dream, never wake me up,” beamed Eala on the post of the Rafael Nadal Academy based in Spain, where she graduated as a tennis scholar before scaling the world tennis summit.

Eala, from No. 50 to start the year, improved 35 rungs to 15th among the world’s best of the best with 2,392 points.

It’s the new highest ranking not also for her but for the entire Philippine and Southeast Asian tennis after Eala impressed in 29 legs of the WTA Tour highlighted by a 250 title in Washington, her first WTA Tour-level, a 125 crown in Birmingham and a couple of Final Four finishes.

She also made historic third round and fourth-round campaigns — the best-ever for Philippine tennis at the US Open and Wimbledon, respectively.

Her last stint for the year was a final appearance in the WTA250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, where she sported a chance to go even higher in the rankings with a title before being hampered by a minor knee injury.

Still in recovery and vacation abroad, Eala is anticipated to come home anytime soon for the “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate” event next month at the world’s biggest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity.

And one addition to that is no less than the newly crowned Asian Games titlist, world champion and Olympic gold medalist Yulo, who on the other day started preparing for the Eala exhibition by swinging on the tennis court with partner Chloe San Jose.

Eala in her homecoming will play against top Indonesian player Janice Tjen (WTA No. 60) in an exhibition match that will also include appearances from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao alongside celebrities Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan and Julia Barreto.

After that, Eala will continue her break at home before plunging back to training for the next season starting with tours in Oceania to be capped by the Australian Open in January.