Que picks up cudgels from Tabuena in Filipino golfers' Philippine Open quest

The 47-year-old Que carries the nation's hope as the current No. 1 player in the Philippine Golf Tour in a bid to replicate his run 18 years ago.

MANILA, Philippines — Without top gun Miguel Tabuena, former champion Angelo Que spearheads the 27-strong local contingent out to oppose a foreign dominance led by Asian Tour derby leaders Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand and Travis Smyth of Australia in the stacked 108th Philippine Open firing off Thursday, November 12, at the Manila Southwoods Gold and Country Club.

Having the second wind of his decorated career, the 47-year-old Que carries the nation's hope as the current No. 1 player in the Philippine Golf Tour in a bid to replicate his run 18 years ago at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong.

And that comes with a larger responsibility, no matter where he is in the the Asian rankings, as some of the world's best swingers converge at the heart of the Philippines once more for the oldest national golf open in the continent.

It's also the biggest edition to date with a whopping $1 million purse made possible by the National Golf Association of the Philippines headed by Al Panlilio and the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio.

"Playing at home is a bigger pressure," said Que, left as the torchbearer for Filipino golfers after Tabuena suffered a left hand injury in Macao last October, in the 132-player, four-round national open at the Masters Course of Southwoods.

Tabuena, an Olympian and multiple Philippine Golf Tour champion, is still in recovery from a radial collateral ligament (RCL) tear in his left thumb, forcing him to retire from the Hong Kong Open last month after just 13 holes and eventually pulling out of the national open as one of the title favorites.

Que, a silver medalist in the 1998 Asian Games, is actually out of the race for the Order of Merit award with the PHO serving as the Asian Tour finale but promises to pour it all even against the fancier and younger opposition led by Tangkamolprasert and Smyth who paces the leaderboard at No. 1 and No. 2 across the continent, respectively.

"I don't play (abroad) as much as I used to before. I focus now locally but winning again the national open would be a dream, especially at my age. I have no expectations as I'm just happy that I'm still playing the sport I love. There is a homecourt advantage but at the end of the day, it will still depend on the players. You just have to play well."

Tipped to be the biggest roadblock for Que and 26 more Filipinos led by Justin Quiban, the highest bet in the Asian Tour race at No. 61 followed by Tabuena at No. 63, are the no-brainer title favorites in Tangkamolprasert and Smyth at the top form of their respective careers.

"It will be the biggest achievement of my life," said the 37-year-old Tangkamolprasert, winner of three Asian Tour legs, in a bid to bring home the bacon to Thailand once more to follow the steps of legendary compatriots led by Tongchai Jaidee (3 titles) and Thaworn Wiratchant (2 titles) as two of the winningest in Asian Tour history.

And the same goes for the 31-year-old Smyth, the reigning champion of the PGA Tour Australasia with also two wins in the Asian Tour and one in the Japan Golf Tour.

"In my career, I love this part of the world and the region. It could be an amazing accomplishment to win the Asian Tour," beamed Smyth.