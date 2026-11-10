^

Sports

Philippine Open looms as Order of Merit decider for Tangkamolprasert, Smyth

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 5:35pm
Philippine Open looms as Order of Merit decider for Tangkamolprasert, Smyth
From left: Travis Smyth, Angelo Que and Pavit Tangkamolprasert pose at Tuesday's pre-tournament presser at the Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Travis Smyth head into Thursday’s Philippine Open with more than the prestigious championship crown at stake, as the Thai and Australian stars brace for a potentially decisive showdown for the Asian Tour’s coveted Order of Merit title.

Tangkamolprasert holds the upper hand with 1,364 points against Smyth’s 1,178, setting the stage for a compelling battle in the $1-million championship, which could go a long way toward determining the season’s top player.

The Thai ace has enjoyed a banner campaign on the region’s premier circuit, highlighted by his breakthrough victory in the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan, where he snapped a nearly seven-year title drought to surge to the top of the OOM standings.

Smyth, however, has proven equally formidable. The Australian captured his second Asian Tour title in Chiba, Japan, last April, draining a dramatic 20-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to prevail by one stroke over Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita.

Their season-long rivalry adds another compelling dimension to the Philippine Open, where neither the leading international campaigners nor the local aces can afford to take anything for granted.

Even players familiar with Manila Southwoods, some of whom consider the club their home course, face an entirely different challenge on the refurbished Masters layout, which has undergone extensive improvements designed to put a premium on accuracy, strategic play and precision shot-making rather than sheer power.

Fairways are expected to average just 25 to 30 yards in width, while ankle-deep rough threatens to exact a stiff penalty on errant drives. Finding the short grass off the tee will be crucial, with players also facing the challenge of controlling their approach shots and negotiating the demanding greens.

The revamped layout is thus expected to separate the big hitters from those capable of combining power with discipline, sound course management and a deft touch around the greens.

With accuracy likely to count as much as distance, the 132-player field could be in for an unpredictable four-day battle. Success will hinge not only on power and putting but also on patience, smart decision-making and the ability to adjust when the wind comes into play.

Admission will be free throughout the championship, in line with Manila Southwoods' commitment to promoting golf and rallying home support for the Filipino campaigners as they take on a formidable international field.

Among the leading foreign challengers are Taiwan's Wei-Hsuan Wang, India's Anirban Lahiri, South Korea's Taehoon Ok, American John Catlin, Andy Ogletree of Australia and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond.

Adding further depth to the international cast are multiple-time Asian Tour winner Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand, along with Category 4 champions Charlie Lindh of Sweden, Jiho Yang of South Korea and Ian Snyman of South Africa. Korean campaigners Minhyuk Song, Jeongwoo Ham and Wooyoung Cho are also expected to figure prominently.

Leading the local charge are former Philippine Open champions Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla, who will spearhead a strong Filipino contingent that includes Sean Ramos, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

Philippine Golf Tour standouts Jeffren Lumbo, Rupert Zaragosa, Keanu Jahns, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña and Russel Bautista are likewise expected to make their presence felt as the home bets seek to capitalize on local support and mount a serious challenge for the crown.

Meanwhile, National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) President Al Panlilio aims to unite the local golf community behind a revitalized national team program anchored by the National Training Center.

"That's the ultimate plan — the legacy I want to leave at the NGAP. This will be a game-changer for the sport," said Panlilio, outlining his vision for the NTC as a premier hub where prospective Philippine team members can train and receive high-level coaching.

"The NTC for golf will ensure our national athletes are well-taken care of," he added. "Our ultimate target is to restore the Philippines as the yardstick in our region and make Olympic appearances in golf a regular occurrence."

GOLF

PHILIPPINE OPEN GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo coach Louie Alas suspended anew

Ateneo coach Louie Alas suspended anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The UAAP whipped Ateneo coach Louie Alas another two-game suspension after two more infractions of unsportsmanlike conduct,...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs bite back vs Archers, near Final 4

Bulldogs bite back vs Archers, near Final 4

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
National U got back at reigning champion La Salle, 84-80, to clinch at least a playoff for a Final Four slot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Players of the Week: Lagat, Ojo star for UE, La Salle

UAAP Players of the Week: Lagat, Ojo star for UE, La Salle

1 day ago
Toper Lagat of UE and La Salle's Bukky Ojo are the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week for the period...
Sports
fbtw
Abra closes in on MPBL North title

Abra closes in on MPBL North title

10 hours ago
Defending champion Abra Solid North stepped closer to the North Division crown by convincingly beating San Juan, 76-65. ...
Sports
fbtw
Alas meted suspension for two games

Alas meted suspension for two games

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The UAAP slapped Ateneo coach Louie Alas with another two-game suspension after two more infractions, with the latest one...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Garcia wins lone gold for Philippine chessers at ASEAN+ tilt

Garcia wins lone gold for Philippine chessers at ASEAN+ tilt

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
International Master Jem Garcia averted a golden shutout as he topped the Open rapid event of the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic stars as Lakers shoot down Hawks; Wembanyama powers Spurs

Doncic stars as Lakers shoot down Hawks; Wembanyama powers Spurs

5 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the in-form Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a sixth straight victory with a 124-114 defeat of...
Sports
fbtw
Swiss sportswear brand On opens 1st Philippine store

Swiss sportswear brand On opens 1st Philippine store

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
On now has a dedicated store in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka downs Muchova to win WTA Finals opener

Sabalenka downs Muchova to win WTA Finals opener

10 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka battled past Karolina Muchova in straight sets to make a winning start at the season-ending WTA Finals in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with