Philippine Open looms as Order of Merit decider for Tangkamolprasert, Smyth

From left: Travis Smyth, Angelo Que and Pavit Tangkamolprasert pose at Tuesday's pre-tournament presser at the Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

MANILA, Philippines — Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Travis Smyth head into Thursday’s Philippine Open with more than the prestigious championship crown at stake, as the Thai and Australian stars brace for a potentially decisive showdown for the Asian Tour’s coveted Order of Merit title.

Tangkamolprasert holds the upper hand with 1,364 points against Smyth’s 1,178, setting the stage for a compelling battle in the $1-million championship, which could go a long way toward determining the season’s top player.

The Thai ace has enjoyed a banner campaign on the region’s premier circuit, highlighted by his breakthrough victory in the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan, where he snapped a nearly seven-year title drought to surge to the top of the OOM standings.

Smyth, however, has proven equally formidable. The Australian captured his second Asian Tour title in Chiba, Japan, last April, draining a dramatic 20-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to prevail by one stroke over Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita.

Their season-long rivalry adds another compelling dimension to the Philippine Open, where neither the leading international campaigners nor the local aces can afford to take anything for granted.

Even players familiar with Manila Southwoods, some of whom consider the club their home course, face an entirely different challenge on the refurbished Masters layout, which has undergone extensive improvements designed to put a premium on accuracy, strategic play and precision shot-making rather than sheer power.

Fairways are expected to average just 25 to 30 yards in width, while ankle-deep rough threatens to exact a stiff penalty on errant drives. Finding the short grass off the tee will be crucial, with players also facing the challenge of controlling their approach shots and negotiating the demanding greens.

The revamped layout is thus expected to separate the big hitters from those capable of combining power with discipline, sound course management and a deft touch around the greens.

With accuracy likely to count as much as distance, the 132-player field could be in for an unpredictable four-day battle. Success will hinge not only on power and putting but also on patience, smart decision-making and the ability to adjust when the wind comes into play.

Admission will be free throughout the championship, in line with Manila Southwoods' commitment to promoting golf and rallying home support for the Filipino campaigners as they take on a formidable international field.

Among the leading foreign challengers are Taiwan's Wei-Hsuan Wang, India's Anirban Lahiri, South Korea's Taehoon Ok, American John Catlin, Andy Ogletree of Australia and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond.

Adding further depth to the international cast are multiple-time Asian Tour winner Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand, along with Category 4 champions Charlie Lindh of Sweden, Jiho Yang of South Korea and Ian Snyman of South Africa. Korean campaigners Minhyuk Song, Jeongwoo Ham and Wooyoung Cho are also expected to figure prominently.

Leading the local charge are former Philippine Open champions Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla, who will spearhead a strong Filipino contingent that includes Sean Ramos, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

Philippine Golf Tour standouts Jeffren Lumbo, Rupert Zaragosa, Keanu Jahns, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña and Russel Bautista are likewise expected to make their presence felt as the home bets seek to capitalize on local support and mount a serious challenge for the crown.

Meanwhile, National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) President Al Panlilio aims to unite the local golf community behind a revitalized national team program anchored by the National Training Center.

"That's the ultimate plan — the legacy I want to leave at the NGAP. This will be a game-changer for the sport," said Panlilio, outlining his vision for the NTC as a premier hub where prospective Philippine team members can train and receive high-level coaching.

"The NTC for golf will ensure our national athletes are well-taken care of," he added. "Our ultimate target is to restore the Philippines as the yardstick in our region and make Olympic appearances in golf a regular occurrence."