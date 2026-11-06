Karen Davila hopes Pinoys take inspiration from US midterm polls

In this photo uploaded on May 12, 2025, Karen Davila flashes a finger-heart gesture after casting her vote in the 2025 national and local elections.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Karen Davila urged Filipinos to exercise their right to vote as the 2028 national elections approach, saying meaningful change begins at the ballot box.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Davila reacted to the results of the November 3 US midterm elections, sharing an art card bearing the message, “Hope is never useless.”

The journalist used the occasion to remind Filipinos of the power of their votes in shaping the country's future.

“The power of the ballot lies in the power of the people,” Davila wrote.

The power of the ballot lies in the power of the people. You want change? Vote for it. Sana maramdaman natin ito sa Pilipinas sa 2028. https://t.co/mMk2f71DCJ — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) November 5, 2026

“You want change? Vote for it. Sana maramdaman natin ito sa Pilipinas sa 2028,” she added.

Her post drew reactions from netizens, with several expressing support for her message and emphasizing the importance of participating in elections.

“This! Nakaka-inspire. Kahit nakakapagod minsan, kailangan pa rin nating maniwala at bumoto,” one X user commented.

“Yes dapat mag isip isip din tayo. We are only to blame for the misery we are in now. The US realized it just now. Hope later tayo na rin,” another user wrote.

The US midterm elections were held on November 3, with Democratic candidates scoring victories against Republican candidates, allies of US President Donald Trump.

The elections came as American voters decided contests for congressional seats and various state and local positions, halfway through Trump's presidential term.

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