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Simmers, Medina crowned ever first WSL Philippines surfing champs

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 3:44pm
Simmers, Medina crowned ever first WSL Philippines surfing champs
Gabriel Medina (left) and Caitlin Simmers
Pool photo

SIARGAO, Philippines – Caitlin Simmers and Gabriel Medina claimed the women's and men's titles, respectively, in the first-ever World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Philippines Pro at Cloud 9 on Tuesday.

Simmers, the American World No. 6, defeated Australia's Isabella Nichols, 12.00-10.77, in the women's final to become the first women's champion of the Philippine leg.

Simmers secured her place in the championship round after beating World No. 2 Carissa Moore in the semifinals.

Moore's campaign came to an end after she received an Interference Penalty 2, which wiped out the wave where the violation occurred and her second scoring wave.

Nichols reached the final after defeating fellow Australian Tyler Wright in the other semifinal but fell short against Simmers in the title match.

The prestigious competition is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), with the support of Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga.

In the men's final, Brazilian World No. 4 Gabriel Medina defeated Australian Jack Robinson to claim the inaugural men's crown, finishing with 16.93 points against Robinson's 14.50.

Medina built his winning score with a 9.43 on his opening wave and a 7.50 on his second. Robinson, ranked No. 12 in the world, posted an 8.23 and a 6.27 but settled for second place.

Before reaching the final, Medina eliminated world No. 1 Yago Dora in the semifinals, while Robinson secured his finals berth by defeating fellow Australian Ethan Ewing.

Medina and Simmers will each receive US$80,000 for winning the men's and women's titles, respectively, while runners-up Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols will take home $40,000 apiece.

Yago Dora, Ethan Ewing, Carissa Moore and Tyler Wright, who finished third in their respective divisions, will each pocket $20,000.

Meanwhile, Filipino bets John Mark “Marama” Tokong and Jayuard Alciso will each receive $14,000, while Noah Arkfeld will take home $13,000. Young Filipina surfer Mara Lopez, meanwhile, will receive $13,500.

Also supporting the event are the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and NEA/SIARELCO.

Fans can watch the competition through the One Sports YouTube channel and Cignal Play. (Pool story)

CAITLIN SIMMERS

GABRIEL MEDINA

SURFING

WORLD SURF LEAGUE

WSL
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