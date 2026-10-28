Bolick, Winston push Road Warriors one win away from PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick and Schonny Winston produced 31 points each to push the NLEX Road Warriors to a huge 124-117 victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters in Game 2 of their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal clash Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bolick and Winston carried the scoring cudgels in the game that placed NLEX to one win away from the semifinal round of the import-laden conference.

The former shot 7-of-14 from the field, to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while the latter made 11 of his 15 attempts as he hauled down four boards, stole the ball twice, and dished out a dime.

It was a close fight throughout the early moments of the fourth quarter, with a Marcellus Earlington tying things up at 101-all with 9:09 left.

But nine straight points by the Road Warriors, thanks to the collective effort of Winston, Bolick and Kevin Alas, gave them a 110-101 lead which they carried throughout.

Phoenix tried to get out of the hole but could not make it a one-possession game thanks to timely buckets by Deonte Burton, Enoch Valdez and Anthony Semerad.

Free throws by Burton and Bolick put the finishing touches on the win that gave the Road Warriors a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Burton finished with 24 points, as well as 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alas chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Earlington paced the Fuel Masters with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Ricci Rivero and Kai Ballungay had 21, markers each, while Gian Mamuyac produced 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block off the bench.

NLEX could stamp a ticket to the next round on Saturday, 5:15 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.