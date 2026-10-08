Carlos Yulo banners latest Philippine sports standouts with double Asiad golds

Carlos Yulo (middle) celebrates his gold medal finish in the Asian Games' floor exercise event.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the Olympics of Asia, and who better to take up the cudgels for Team Philippines than the GOAT of Filipino Olympians himself, Carlos Yulo?

Two years after his shining double-gold feat in Paris, gymnastics superstar Yulo brought his greatness to the 20th Asian Games in Japan, topping the floor exercise and vault events in the opening week of the conclave.

The Asiad double-gold feat completed a “career slam” for the pocket rocket from Leveriza, Manila, who, in addition to his celebrated triumph at the last Olympiad, won golds in the World Championships, the Asian championships and the Southeast Asian Games.

It served as the icebreaker and momentum-builder for Team Philippines as it gunned for honors against Asia’s finest and earned for Yulo the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s nod as top achiever for September 2026.

Taking the cue from Yulo, world-class pole vaulter EJ Obiena took care of business on his end, repeating as Asiad champion while resetting the Games’ record with his winning 5.91m clearance.

Unheralded Jeus Yape then delivered the country’s fourth gold after an unexpected win in the mixed virtual taekwondo.

Joining the trio in the honor roll were the silver and bronze medalists and the history-makers in the first 12 days of the Aichi-Nagoya joust.

MMA fighter Jean Claude Saclag put the 447-strong on the medal board with his runner-up finish in Men's traditional 65kg.

Competing in women’s double, sepak takraw aces Nelly Jay Salon, Abegail Sinogbuhan, Jean Marie Sucalit produced the country’s first-ever Asiad silver medal in the sport.

Gilas Pilipinas U23 Women 3x3 Kacey dela Rosa, Kennan Ka, Amyah Espanol and Maria Pasilang delivered the country's first Asiad 3x3 medal, a silver.

Young weightlifter Albert Ian delos Santos shattered his own junior world and junior Asian marks in clean and jerk (183kg) and total lift (324kg) to earn his place on the podium of the men’s 70k class.

Bien Zoleta, Princess Catindig, Hilary Paas, Shyryn Salazar, and Christy Sañosa sparkled with the Philippines’ first medal in Asian Games soft tennis, a bronze in women’s team.

Yulo’s younger brother Eldrew announced his arrival with bronze in men’s horizontal bar, joining the march of achievers.

John Cabang Tolentino (men’s 110m hurdles) and Victoria Bossong (women’s 800m) complemented Obiena’s triumph with podium finishes as athletics delivered its best performance since the 80s.

Also delivering medal-earning performances were karatekas Ysabielle Arrogante, Ricca Torres-Foronda, Sam Veguillas (Women's team kata) and Marie June Adriano (Women's kumite 50kg); MMA fighter Carlos Alvarez (Men's traditional 77kg), Sibol Pokemon Unite team members Rence Gatmaitan, David Lance, Ducke Leoncio, Robert Mempin, Michael Ocio and Kim Rey Salazar; Sibol Honor or Kings team members Dragon Dajao, Golden Dajao, Charles Esguerra, Chammy Nazarrea, Justine Tan and Jhon Tungol; sepak takraw bets, Reynaldo Asilum Jr., Ronsited Gabayeron, Jason Huerte, Glindel Phori and Jom Lerry Rafael (Men's regu); and surfer Jayuard Alciso (Men's shortboard). (PSA story)