Carlos Yulo rules vault for second Asian Games gold

MANILA, Philippines — So nice, he had to have it twice.

Carlos Yulo won another gold medal in the Asian Games, this time in vault, Friday afternoon at the Nagoya General Gymnasium in Japan.

Less than 24 hours after winning his first-ever Asian Games gold medal, Yulo has repeated after ruling the eight-man field.

Yulo tallied 14.733 in his first vault, and 14.466 in his second vault, for a total of 14.599.

But his win did not come without the audience holding their breath.

After Yulo’s dazzling routines, Iran’s Mahdi Olfati followed him.

A difficult routine, followed by an excellent landing, gave Olfati a 15.100 score in his first vault.

But on his second vault, the Iranian had a tough landing.

After a brief moment, judges scored it 5.2 for difficulty and 8.866 in execution, but he was given a 0.1 penalty for a score of 13.966.

In total, Olfati had a score of 14.533, good for silver.

Coming in third was Hong Kong’s Ka Ki Ng with a score of 14.116.

Following the event, the Philippines now has two gold medals in the Asiad, both courtesy of Yulo.

Still, the gold conquest for Yulo is not yet done. He could still have an Asian Games triple victory as he competes in the parallel bars later Friday.