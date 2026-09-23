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Sports

Pasay, Caloocan prevail as MPBL elims end

Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 7:31am
Pasay, Caloocan prevail as MPBL elims end
Cyril Gonzales tries to score on a floater for the Pasay Voyagers.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasay Voyagers and Caloocan Batang Kankaloo bared their readiness for the playoffs with victories over different opponents on Tuesday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season elimination phase at the Pasay Astrodome.

Pasay thwarted Pasig City, 78-69, in the nightcap while Caloocan bested Zamboanga Sikat, 82-78, in the opener of the double-header, ending the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

The Voyagers improved to 14-11, similar to the Meycauayan Marilao Gems, but settled for fifth place as they lost to the Gems, 82-77, in their encounter.

Pasay also qualified for the playoffs outright, along with sixth-ranked Ilagan Isabela (13-12).

Pasay's Lennard Santiago posted 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, but Cyril Gonzales was chosen Best Player with 17 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Christian Fajarito supported with 14 points, including two triples, four assists and three rebounds.

Sinking 9-of-18 triple attempts, the Voyagers led by as many as 58-39 before the Pasiguenos rallied to 72-67 midway through the fourth quarter.

Pasig finished at 11-14 and eighth place in the North Division.

Jeff Manday scored seven points in the last 1:41 to lift Caloocan's record to 20-5 and third place in the North Division playoff race.

Zamboanga finished 11-14 and ninth place in the South Division.

Zamboanga led 76-73 after a drive by Paeng Are, but Manday, the MPBL's new 3-point king, came through in the clutch, drilling in a 3-pointer to knot the count, after which Eric Camson pushed Caloocan ahead with two charities.

The 6-foot Manday finished off the demolition job with four more free throws against a breakaway layup by Zamboanga's Forthsky Padrigao.

Manday tallied 15 points, six rebounds and three assists to earn Best Player honors over Kean Baclaan, with 13 points and four rebounds; Chris Bitoon, with 13 points and four assists; and Dom Escobar, with 10 points and five rebounds.

Zamboanga drew 15 points, three assists and two rebounds from Are; 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals from Joseph Gabayni; and 11 points and five rebounds from Brandon Wilson.

The tournament resumes with the play-in stage at the Camaya Coast Events Center on Friday, featuring Valenzuela and Quezon City at 5 p.m., and host Bataan against Pasig at 7 p.m. (Pool story)

CYRIL GONZALES

MPBL
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