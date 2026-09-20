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Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 1:59pm
Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout
From left: Caloocan' Jeff Manday, Rizal's Jolo Mendoza, Quezon's Judel Fuentes, Sarangani's Migs Pascual, and GenSan's Mark Cruz
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Jeff Manday of Caloocan Batang Kankaloo displayed his shooting prowess on Sunday’s MPBL 3-Point Shootout, but not after repulsing the challenge of four other solid gunners who posed a big threat to the former PBA player in this exciting showdown used as part of the league’s All-Star spectacle at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

The athletic, six-foot pride of Bacolod emerged as the new 3-point king, scoring 26 points in both the elimination round and the final shootout to pocket the P25,000 top purse.

Manday bested Rizal XentroMall's Jolo Mendoza, who tallied 18 points, and Quezon Huskers sniper Judel Fuentes, who carded 17, in the 3-man final.

Also ended up tied for fourth are Migs Pascual of Sarangani and Mark Cruz, both ending up with 18 points.

Pascual was ahead in the early goings of the event, being the first shooter to take a crack of becoming the league’s newest long-distance sensation and for awhile, he was holding on to the lead before Cruz tied him up and other shooters like Fuentes (24) and Mendoza (25) caught up.

Since only three players will advance to the next round, Pascual and Cruz failed to make the cut, but nevertheless, the pride of Cainta was pleased with his performance and hope to do better next time around.

Other 3-point shootout participants who failed to advance in the final  were Shawn Argente (10), Alfrancis Tamsi (12), Benedict Benedictos (11), Ino Comboy (11), Mike Ayonayon (14), Robby Darang (16), Pat Buena (14), JP Cauilan (16), Brandon Wilson (11) and former winner Orlan Wamar (16). (Contributed story)

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