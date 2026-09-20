Kenyans assert prowess in One Clark International Marathon

CLARK, Philippines — Kenyan runners stamped their class in the Singlife One Clark International Marathon on Sunday at Clark Parade Grounds in Pampanga.

Victor Kipkemei Chepkwony ruled the men’s 42K race in 2:24:28, putting together a strong performance to claim the top spot. He was followed by fellow Kenyan Glady Kiptoo in 2:26:21 and Eric Chepsiror in 2:31:52 for the podium.

Ziporah Wanjiru Kingori also crossed the finish line first in the women's division, timing in at 2:49:20 to secure the championship in front of second placer Purity Serem (3:04:50) in this race which had Singlife Philippines Inc. as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and had SM Supermalls and SM Clark as official race day partner.

Local runners also shone in the marathon, with Allan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo being the first Filipinos ro run through the tape.

Arbois led the locals in 2:32:16, followed by Dickyias Mendioro (2:32:32) and Bernard Caluza (2:37:05), while Hallasgo paced the women in 3:08:47, narrowly edging Jessa Mae Roda (3:09:08) and Maricar Camacho (3:19:20).

The Singlife One Clark International Marathon also featured 21K, 10K and 5K categories, giving runners of different levels an opportunity to compete on the Clark course.

In the international 21K, Daniel Boiwo topped the men’s division in 1:12:46, while Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich won the women’s race in 1:27:02.

The local 21K men’s title went to Ricky Organiza in 1:12:59, followed by Fritz Angelo Operio (1:16:17) and Jevie Rebutazo (1:16:53), as Edna Magtubo led the local women in 1:28:37, ahead of Arlyn Joyce Akangan (1:32:57) and Nicole Diloy (1:33:00).

A BYD Seagull was also raffled from the thousands of participants in the race adding to the excitement of race day which also had Gatorade as official sports drink, Cristalino as official hydration partner, BYD as official vehicle partner, Nyxsys as official media partner and is supported by the Department of Tourism: Love The Philippines.

The Singlife One Clark International Marathon also had San Mig Light, Ponds, Clear Shampoo, Gardenia, Mega Tuna, Jimm's Coffee, Chooey, Great Taste, Salonpas, Birch Tree and Quaker as sponsors. (Contributed story)