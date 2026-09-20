^

Sports

Kenyans assert prowess in One Clark International Marathon

Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 4:45pm
Kenyans assert prowess in One Clark International Marathon
From left: International 42K winners Glady Kiptoo, Victor Kipkemei Chepkwony and and Eric Chepsiror.
Contributed photo

CLARK, Philippines — Kenyan runners stamped their class in the Singlife One Clark International Marathon on Sunday at Clark Parade Grounds in Pampanga.

Victor Kipkemei Chepkwony ruled the men’s 42K race in 2:24:28, putting together a strong performance to claim the top spot. He was followed by fellow Kenyan Glady Kiptoo in 2:26:21 and Eric Chepsiror in 2:31:52 for the podium.

Ziporah Wanjiru Kingori also crossed the finish line first in the women's division, timing in at 2:49:20 to secure the championship in front of second placer Purity Serem (3:04:50) in this race which had Singlife Philippines Inc. as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and had SM Supermalls and SM Clark as official race day partner.

Local runners also shone in the marathon, with Allan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo being the first Filipinos ro run through the tape.

Arbois led the locals in 2:32:16, followed by Dickyias Mendioro (2:32:32) and Bernard Caluza (2:37:05), while Hallasgo paced the women in 3:08:47, narrowly edging Jessa Mae Roda (3:09:08) and Maricar Camacho (3:19:20).

The Singlife One Clark International Marathon also featured 21K, 10K and 5K categories, giving runners of different levels an opportunity to compete on the Clark course.

In the international 21K, Daniel Boiwo topped the men’s division in 1:12:46, while Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich won the women’s race in 1:27:02.

The local 21K men’s title went to Ricky Organiza in 1:12:59, followed by Fritz Angelo Operio (1:16:17) and Jevie Rebutazo (1:16:53), as Edna Magtubo led the local women in 1:28:37, ahead of Arlyn Joyce Akangan (1:32:57) and Nicole Diloy (1:33:00).

A BYD Seagull was also raffled from the thousands of participants in the race adding to the excitement of race day which also had Gatorade as official sports drink, Cristalino as official hydration partner, BYD as official vehicle partner, Nyxsys as official media partner and is supported by the Department of Tourism: Love The Philippines.

The Singlife One Clark International Marathon also had San Mig Light, Ponds, Clear Shampoo, Gardenia, Mega Tuna, Jimm's Coffee, Chooey, Great Taste, Salonpas, Birch Tree and Quaker as sponsors. (Contributed story)

RUNNING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian Games open with unity message after troubled build-up

Asian Games open with unity message after troubled build-up

1 day ago
The 20th Asian Games opened in Japan on Saturday with a message of unity following a troubled build-up to the multi-sport...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial destroys Huerta in third-round KO

Marcial destroys Huerta in third-round KO

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Eumir Marcial dismantled Omar Huerta in his return to the ring, knocking out the American in three rounds in their middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines steps up chase

Team Philippines steps up chase

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
From the sea to the range, the halls and the hardcourts, Team Philippines launches its drive for glory as full action begins...
Sports
fbtw

Golden eight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The Philippines hasn’t collected more than four gold medals in the last 15 editions of the Asian Games or since a haul of seven mints in 1962.
Sports
fbtw
We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official

We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official

1 day ago
 Japan's hosting of the Asian Games with huts and a cruise ship is an example for other nations if they want to stage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

Manday repulses Mendoza, Fuentes, Pascual, Cruz in MPBL 3-Point Shootout

5 hours ago
Jeff Manday of Caloocan Batang Kankaloo displayed his shooting prowess on Sunday’s MPBL 3-Point Shootout, but not after...
Sports
fbtw
Que, two others return in ICTSI Negros tilt

Que, two others return in ICTSI Negros tilt

5 hours ago
Angelo Que returns to the Philippine Golf Tour spotlight with his sights set on another championship, while Aidric Chan and...
Sports
fbtw
Carandang elected College Press Corps president

Carandang elected College Press Corps president

7 hours ago
Justin Kenneth Carandang of GMA News Online was elected new president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2026-27 athletic...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women rout Hong Kong to book Asian Games quarterfinals berth

Gilas women rout Hong Kong to book Asian Games quarterfinals berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Gilas women stamped their ticket to the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games women’s basketball division after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with