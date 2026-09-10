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7 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte road accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 7:20pm
7 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte road accident
The truck, whose brake system malfunctioned, veered towards the side of the highway in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte and rammed a house, hurting its driver and six others, three of them children.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six villagers, three of them children and a truck driver were badly injured in a vehicular accident in Barangay Pigcalagan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon, September 9.

Local executives and officials of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told reporters on Thursday that the accident involved a dump truck that rammed a house along a highway in Barangay Pigcalagan in the municipality after its driver, Almansor Panda, lost control of the wheel due to mechanical trouble.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and investigators from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station who responded to the incident had separately told reporters that the house that the wayward truck hit and damaged is owned by the barangay chairman of Pigcalagan, Johnny Alamada Adting.  

Three of the barangay chairman’s relatives, Noraisa, Norbaya and Israel, all surnamed Alamada, and three children, all related to them, were injured in the accident.

The truck driver Panda was also hurt in the road mishap. He and the villagers who sustained wounds and contusions in different parts of their bodies were brought to a hospital for treatment.

ACCIDENT
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